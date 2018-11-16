Media critic

Fox News, Politico, the Associated Press, The Post and many other organizations have expressed their support for CNN in its court fight to reinstate the hard-pass White House credentials of Jim Acosta, the network’s chief White House correspondent. “Whether the news of the day concerns national security, the economy, or the environment, reporters covering the White House must remain free to ask questions. It is imperative that independent journalists have access to the President and his activities, and that journalists are not barred for arbitrary reasons,” said a group of outlets in a statement.

Look who showed up Thursday to puncture the consensus: One America News Network (OANN) proposed an amicus curiae brief asking Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia “to deny Plaintiffs CNN and Acosta the relief that each seeks and uphold the reasonable actions by the [White House] to restore reasonable conduct during White House press briefings.”

The document is essentially a legal hit piece against Acosta, ripping him for his conduct during a raucous Nov. 7 post-midterms press conference in which he tussled verbally with the president and ill-advisedly refused to surrender the microphone to a White House intern. Says the document:

When a reporter is hindering other White House Correspondents, his employer and the WHCA should take reasonable action to prevent such disruptive behavior. Mr. Acosta’s behavior in failing to yield to fellow journalists when asked by the President of the United States was no surprise to anyone. It was typical of a pattern of behavior exhibited by Plaintiff Acosta who seems to think his comments are more important than other journalists in the room. The video of Mr. Acosta’s unprofessional, aggressive behavior is clear, and the President’s words were right on point, Mr. Acosta was nothing short of “rude” and disrespectful. Plaintiff Acosta was rude to his fellow reporters, disrespectful to the President of the United States, and disruptive to our fundamental principle of a free functioning press. CNN has numerous professional and capable reporters. The actions taken by the White House are reasonable and justified to maintain an environment for press to function unhindered and reflect steps which should have been taken long ago by CNN.

OANN chief executive Robert Herring tweeted:

(1) WE are going to file in the CNN vs White House court an Amicus Brief in favor of the White House. Acosta’s actions are stopping our people from getting their questions answered, so that we can give our audience the real news direct from our President. @OANN #CNNvsWhiteHouse — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) November 15, 2018

(2) Can’t believe Fox is on the other side, but they have direct communication to the President. We are lucky if we get a five minute interview once a quarter. @OANN #CNNvsWhiteHouse — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) November 15, 2018

Dangerous stuff! OANN should be careful here. After all, the president himself has stated that credential-yanking could happen to “others” in the White House press corps. What’s the chance that OANN itself could end up on the wrong side of a White House action that OANN favors?

Well, maybe not too great. As The Post’s Marc Fisher wrote last year about the network:

But since its inception in 2013, and especially since Trump began his march to the White House, One America’s owner, Robert Herring Sr., a millionaire who made his money printing circuit boards, has directed his channel to push Trump’s candidacy, scuttle stories about police shootings, encourage antiabortion stories, minimize coverage of Russian aggression, and steer away from the new president’s troubles, according to more than a dozen current and former producers, writers and anchors, as well as internal emails from Herring and his top news executives.

Media diversity.

