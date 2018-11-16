

President Trump speaks to the media in the White House on Nov. 1. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Media critic

Bureaucratic improvisation has never been a more precious skill than under President Trump, a man who will say anything, do anything at any time. Most of the actions are ill-considered, the product of bad moods, such as when, on Nov. 7, he scolded CNN’s Jim Acosta during a news conference following an election that ousted Republicans from the House majority. “I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them. You are a rude, terrible person. You shouldn’t be working for CNN,” Trump said to Acosta after some sparring about immigration. “You’re a very rude person. The way you treat Sarah Huckabee is horrible. And the way you treat other people are horrible. You shouldn’t treat people that way.”

Hours later, Acosta discovered that his hard pass to the White House had been revoked.

Thus began a process in which CNN appealed for Acosta’s reinstatement and, when that effort produced no results, sued top White House officials over the matter, on due process and First Amendment grounds. The CNN complaint argued that the White House had failed to comply with ground rules stemming from the 1977 case Sherrill v. Knight, which held that the First Amendment “liberty interest” in a White House pass required appropriate procedures before revocation. Or, in the words of the court: “In our view, the procedural requirements of notice of the factual bases for denial, an opportunity for the applicant to respond to these, and a final written statement of the reasons for denial are compelled by the foregoing determination that the interest of a bona fide Washington correspondent in obtaining a White House press pass is protected by the first amendment.”

In the CNN complaint, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher argued, “Defendants did not provide Plaintiffs a written explanation, nor any explanation at all, before revoking Acosta’s press credentials. The only written explanation was a short statement posted on Twitter that Acosta was suspended because he ‘plac[ed] his hands’ on a White House staffer. Even if this tweet were accurate—and it is not, as the reportedly doctored video Defendant Sanders posted would later show—it would not suffice to demonstrate prior notice of the revocation.”

That persuasive claim required a governmental reply, and here’s where ex-post-facto-Trump-nonsense improvisation comes into play. In Wednesday’s oral arguments over CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order to reinstate Acosta’s hard pass, Deputy Attorney General James Burnham discussed the process with Judge Timothy Kelly. “In this case, the deprivee received [notice] twice. The president himself said during the exchange — he didn’t say what the outcome would be, but he told Mr. Acosta that he was being rude and disorderly,” Burnham said.

Kelly interrupted to ask about whether Acosta received pre-deprivation notice. “I think here . . . what happened was good enough,” said Burnham, who conceded that the president “did not say, ‘I’m revoking your hard pass tonight. Send me a letter if you want and I’ll read it before we make our final decision.’ ”

The Post’s Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker documented last month how government officials scramble to adorn reality so as to shed a ray of plausibility on the false statements or wild promises of President Trump. Such madness arose after Trump in October promised a 10 percent tax cut before the midterm elections for middle-class folks, a fantasy. Trumpites raised the prospect of some kind of resolution expressing a commitment to the president’s loose promise.

A similar dynamic hovers over the CNN suit. When Trump trashed Acosta with the cameras rolling, it looked like the undisciplined and irate rambling of a man who woke up to find his political future in question. After CNN filed its suit, the rant turned into something approaching red tape — an official and compulsory warning to a journalist of impending bureaucratic action.

Judge Kelly rooted out the fraud. In accounting for his granting of the TRO in Friday’s court session, the judge broke down the government’s thin case. “As for notice, the government points to only one statement that could possibly constitute prior notice to Mr. Acosta that his pass would be revoked: The president’s statements to him during the exchange at the press conference on Nov. 7,” Kelly said. “But the president’s statements did not reference Mr. Acosta’s hard pass at all, let alone that it would be revoked.”