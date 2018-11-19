Media critic

In an oral argument last Wednesday in federal court, Theodore Boutrous, a lawyer for CNN, argued that the White House didn’t follow legitimate procedures when it revoked CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard pass after a much-watched Nov. 7 news conference. “There was no process,” said Boutrous. Two days later, CNN won that argument, as federal District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled in favor of CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order returning to Acosta his precious pass. In explaining his rationale, Kelly noted the flimsiness of the White House process, criticizing the government’s argument that the insults Trump hurled at Acosta during that news conference — Acosta was a “rude” person, the president alleged — constituted a component of due process.

So on Friday, Acosta recouped his hard pass and went back to work. For a moment at least, it seemed as though this matter could merge with the clump of previous Trump-media spats that preoccupied everyone for a few days, and then fizzled.

Nope. While Acosta was re-entering the White House grounds, as it turns out, the White House itself was preparing for the next step in the process, so to speak. It issued a letter on Friday informing Acosta of its “preliminary decision” to revoke his hard pass based on his “conduct” at the Nov. 7 news conference. “Should you wish to contest this preliminary decision or the factual basis set for in this letter, please submit a written response in writing via email by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2018,” notes the letter, which was signed by Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine and press secretary Sarah Sanders.

You asked for due process? Here’s some due process — that’s the slap-in-the-face message from the White House. The other message: We’re not settling this thing.

The “preliminary decision” comes with a rationale that the White House has previously articulated with respect to Acosta’s credentials:

After its initial, non-“preliminary decision” to revoke Acosta’s credentials, Sanders argued in a statement:

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern... — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

The White House later dropped the placing-hands-on-an-intern rationale. After CNN filed its suit seeking restoration of Acosta’s pass, Sanders said, in part: “The White House cannot run an orderly and fair press conference when a reporter acts this way, which is neither appropriate nor professional. The First Amendment is not served when a single reporter, of more than 150 present, attempts to monopolize the floor.”

That argument doesn’t age well. Sure, Acosta badgers the president; he grandstands; he insists on airing his followup questions; he develops quick and close relationships with microphones. But if the White House really applied this standard equally, it would be sending “preliminary decision” packets to any number of mouthy correspondents. Furthermore, the White House letter to Acosta acknowledged that prior to this incident, it had no standards of conduct at press events, primarily because it didn’t believe such a document was “necessary.”

Lawyers for Acosta struck back in a Nov. 18 letter, stating that the retroactive “application of vague, unarticulated standards to a journalist’s access to the White House is not only different from your original explanations, but it is the same sort of due process violation that led the district court to issue a temporary restraining order against you on Friday.” The standards of behavior aren’t clearly laid out, argue Acosta’s counsel, and what’s more: They are “impermissible in the First Amendment context because they provide no protection against content- and viewpoint-discrimination.”

The weekend missive-fest demonstrates that the White House dysfunction factory won’t be slowing down in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday. Think about this: It was about 10:30 a.m. on Friday when Kelly issued his ruling that the White House had robbed Acosta of due process in revoking his hard pass. Before Friday even came to a close, the White House somehow managed to come up with a “due process” on the press-pass front. Red tape has never materialized so quickly.

And wouldn’t you know: This “preliminary decision” to revoke Acosta’s credentials on Nov. 16 matches the decision to revoke Acosta’s credentials on Nov. 7. The brand-new process, too, requires the hard-pass deprivee to muster his appeal to the “preliminary decision” over the course of a weekend, perhaps a first in the history of public-sector “due process.”

Where does this go from here? Toward further farce. In their letter to Acosta, Shine and Sanders not only required a response by Sunday afternoon, but they also promised a final decision by Monday at 3:00 p.m. How a sturdy and just process could take place that quickly is a matter that the government may have to explain in court sometime soon.

In its suit against top White House officials, CNN argues that the revocation violates precedent in Sherrill v. Knight, a 1977 case finding that the “Fifth Amendment’s due process clause protects a reporter’s First Amendment liberty interest in a White House press pass,” according to a summation provided by Kelly himself. When he granted CNN’s request for a temporary restraining order, the judge scorned the nonexistent procedures that the White House followed in banning Acosta. It’s hard to see how he would validate the process, such as it is, that the White House has jury-rigged over the past few days.

Maybe the White House was heartened by what was missing from Kelly’s Friday ruling. At the end of his explanation, Kelly was careful to note that he wasn’t ruling on First Amendment issues.

“Even in this circumstance, I don’t take lightly the executive branch’s weighty, general interest in control of its White House press [inaudible],” said Kelly, who went on to stress the “very limited nature” of the ruling. “In resolving this TRO, because I found it must be granted as to the due process claim, I haven’t had to reach the plaintiff’s First Amendment claim at all. … So I want to make very clear: I have not determined that the First Amendment has been violated here,” said the judge.

Maybe that was all the encouragement the White House needed to continue pressing its authoritarian campaign against one of many irksome White House beat reporters. In any case, Trump on Friday faced a clear fork in the road: He could quietly slink away from this controversy with a settlement that would likely be overshadowed by other news. Or he could loudly continue pressing a dubious and embarrassing cause that would enhance his standing as a media adversary. That he appears to have chosen the latter demonstrates that he needs Acosta like he needs Diet Cokes and retweets.