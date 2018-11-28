

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Control room operators at Fox News studios in New York perform a live broadcast of "America Live" with host Megyn Kelly. Fox News Channel celebrated its 15th anniversary on the air on October 7th. (Jon Vachon for The Washington Post)

Media critic

Fox News, they say, is on target to snare $2.8 billion in revenues for 2018. That should be enough to hire one copy editor, whose services are sorely needed at the network’s brand-new streaming service, Fox Nation.

Commonly described as Hulu or Netflix for conservatives, Fox Nation provides not the live news that sometimes surfaces on Fox News, but commentary shows and various series headlined by conservative personalities. In addition to brand names such as Sean Hannity, Dana Perino, Brian Kilmeade and Tucker Carlson, the streaming service has drafted former ESPNer Britt McHenry, commentator Tomi Lahren and professional wrestler Tyrus. And these commentators deserve better than the written descriptions for Fox Nation programs. Have a look.

Where a Hero Was Made Brian [Kilmeade] travels to Nashville, TN to visit The Hermitage, home of Andrew Jackson, where he evolved in a military to political career. Brian also discusses the controversies surrounding the former President.

Or: ….where Jackson left behind his battlefield exploits to launch a political career.

Inside the Vice President’s Residence Brian travels to Washington DC to visit the home of the Vice President of the United States. Second Lady Karen Pence tours Brian inside and outside of the home, which sits on the Naval Observatory, just a few miles from The White House.

Or:…Karen Pence guides Brian on a tour of the home and the property, which is located on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Mt. Rushmore’s Secret Room Brian travels to Mt. Rushmore in search of a secret hallway behind the Thomas Jefferson’s head. United States Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke joins Brian on the hike up. Brian also learns about the manpower behind the creation of the massive sculpture.

Delete.

The Duel that Changed America Brian travels to Weehawken, NJ to learn about the deadly duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. Joined by Historian David Eisenbach, they discuss the contentious moments that lead up to Hamilton’s death.

Or: Led.

Scandalous: Chappaquiddick On July 18, 1969, a puzzling incident tarnished the political career of Senator Ted Kennedy and smeared another scandal into the lives of “America’s Royal Family.” The mysterious events leading up to the death of Mary Jo Kopechne continue to loom over the entire nation with many questions remaining unanswered. A celebratory event held by the Kennedy’s on Chappaquiddick Island became a night that forever changed the little town in Massachusetts. When 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne was offered a ride home by the Senator, she was unaware that her life would come to an end. Kennedy’s car drove off of Dike Bridge into Poucha Pond, with Kopechne drowning and the Senator returning back to his hotel room unharmed. Members of the media swarmed the premises, unraveling Ted Kennedy’s multiple mistakes the night of the accident and causing his political career to fade further into an unachievable distance.

Or: “seared.” And Kennedy had a long political career, “unachievable distance” notwithstanding.

Freedom Rising Rebirth, Rememberance, Resurrection, Ground Zero, 9/11, September 11 2001, 10 years later

Let’s hear it for the serial comma. And speaking of comma comedy, check out this description of the Fox Nation show “Moms”:

Host, Rachel Campos Duffy sits down with some of Fox News’ favorite moms for an inside look into life’s greatest challenges, motherhood.

More:

War Stories With Oliver North High Tech Warriors on the Battlefield See how the US Army trains their soldiers in the scorching deserts of New Mexico on a system that uses both an unmanned “eye in the sky.”

And what else?

Borked

Follow Bork as he is at the center of an epic battle over control of the U.S. Supreme Court between conservative Republican President Ronald Reagan and the Democrat Senator led by Ted Kennedy and Joe Biden.

Senators work in the Senate.

Three Days in January

Three Days in January forever makes clear that Dwight D. Eisenhower still offers vital lessons for

our own time.

Okay.

War Stories With Oliver North On The Border: The Third Front. Oliver North and his War Stories team traveled to the states bordering this frontline to bring you the real story behind the war for the border.

Start over on that one.

These capsules yield only one conclusion. Fox Nation is a low-budget, seat-of-the-pants web play — a cheesy attempt to capitalize on the bottomless loyalty of the Fox News watcher. Meaning: It’ll probably turn out as a smashing success, misplaced commas and all.