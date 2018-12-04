

Union efforts by employees at Annapolis-based newspaper the Capital and other community titles in Maryland will secure voluntary recognition from their owner, Tribune Publishing, under an agreement that was inked on Monday. The Baltimore Sun Co., a unit of Tribune Publishing, and the Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035 are parties to the agreement, which will pave the way for negotiations between management and a unit representing about 50 employees of the various newspapers.

Recognition of the bargaining unit is contingent upon a card-check verification process. Once that occurs, the two parties can begin negotiating a collective bargaining agreement.

“We are more than confident,” says 23-year-old Cody Boteler, who works for the Catonsville Times and Arbutus Times. “We know we have the numbers for it.” Management, says Boteler, has been open to the point of helpful as employees for the newspapers have pushed for the union, which will be named the new Chesapeake News Guild. At one point, says Boteler, the company challenged organizers over whether a couple of employees would be eligible for inclusion in the bargaining unit. After some back-and-forth, he says, management agreed with the organizers. The company in September voluntarily recognized a union representing employees at two Virginia papers.

Per the agreement, the bargaining unit will consist of certain employees at the Carroll County Times, the various papers “marketed under the banner of the Baltimore Sun Media Group,” the Capital and an employee of Soundoff, a weekly publication geared toward the personnel at the Fort Meade. The Capital’s offices in June were the site of a mass shooting that ended in the deaths of five employees, four of them journalists.

The organizing effort had preceded the killings. “What you saw after the shooting was that no one wanted it to stop,” cops-and-courts reporter Phil Davis told the Erik Wemple Blog earlier this fall. “It wasn’t like we’d wake up the next day and they would be paying us more money.” Pay, indeed, was a prime mover behind the union activity; workers told this blog that longtime staffers were stuck in salary limbo in the $30,000 range, with no step increases to offset the high cost of living in the Washington region. Boteler tells this blog that addressing the pay discrepancy between community-news reporters and the staffers at the Baltimore Sun will be a priority of the new union.

As Bloomberg News reported last month, potential buyers have been hovering for months over Tribune Publishing, which includes the Baltimore Sun, the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News, among others. The company recently offered buyouts to certain employees and, if those didn’t sufficiently cut costs, dangled the prospect of “further workforce reductions.” Such reductions would surely include a non-voluntary component.

And on the topic of the company’s financial viability, a recent company press release on its financials included these lines: “Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2018 was $16.6 million, versus $20.1 million in the third quarter 2017. The decline is primarily due to higher newsprint pricing related to the recently rescinded tariffs, as well as the financial impact from the Capital Gazette tragedy.”

