* Jim Acosta and Paula Newton report that President Trump continues to forge strong relationships with foreign leaders:

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a testy phone call on May 25 over new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration targeting steel and aluminum imports coming from Canada, including one moment during the conversation in which Trump made an erroneous historical reference, sources familiar with the discussion told CNN. According to the sources, Trudeau pressed Trump on how he could justify the tariffs as a “national security” issue. In response, Trump quipped to Trudeau, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” referring to the War of 1812. The problem with Trump’s comments to Trudeau is that British troops burned down the White House during the War of 1812. Historians note the British attack on Washington was in retaliation for the American attack on York, Ontario, in territory that eventually became Canada, which was then a British colony.

Well, that’s one problem. There’s also the problem that Trump keeps alienating all our closest allies.

* Ken Sweet reports that Mick Mulvaney’s war on the idea of consumer financial protection is proceeding apace:

Members of a group of outside experts required by law to meet twice a year with Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that the group has been dissolved by CFPB head Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney, acting director of the CFPB, told the 25 members of the Consumer Advisory Board on Wednesday morning that they will be replaced and the board will be reconstituted, according to two of the members. These people requested anonymity since the announcement was not official yet. The advisory board, under the Obama administration, acted as a group of experts CFPB officials could talk with about coming trends or proposed regulation. It is basically the only group of outside experts that the CFPB director is required to interact with by law. There had been murmurings about the fate of the CAB for weeks. Under the law that created the CFPB, the advisory board is required to meet twice a year. But the meetings have repeatedly cancelled under Mulvaney. Under Obama appointee Richard Cordray, the board would meet two to three times a year for at least a couple of days. The most Mulvaney ever committed to, according to board members, was a 20-minute phone call.

I’m guessing Mulvaney will replace this board with a group of representatives from the payday loan and banking industries.

* Karoun Demirjian and Mike DeBonis report that the Speaker of the House has enough of a connection to reality to acknowledge that the FBI wasn’t spying on the Trump campaign.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows that Americans approve of the upcoming summit with North Korea, but want Democrats to control Congress by a 7-point margin.

* Mike Levine reports that the Justice Department’s inspector general will soon be releasing his findings that James Comey violated procedure by telling Congress about those “new” Hillary Clinton emails just before the election.

* Sahil Kapur has an interesting scoop about the universal health coverage plan (funded by a tax hike) that a Michigan gubernatorial candidate is proposing. It’s the latest sign of the party’s evolution in this direction, a big story.

* Ari Berman reports on the lawsuits that have been filed against the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the census.

* John Sides and Dalia Mogahed report that Americans have depressingly negative views toward Muslims. One fun tidbit: 21 percent of Republicans say that Muslims who are U.S. citizens should be denied the right to vote.

* Daniel Drezner explains how conservatives have become the tender snowflakes of American politics.

* John Stoehr argues that contemporary conservatism is giving in to its sadistic impulses.

* Adele Stan examines how synergistically Fox News and the White House communication shop operate.

* And Elaina Plott reports that the aide that Scott Pruitt treated like a personal valet has quit. When Plott called the EPA for comment, a spokesperson said, “You have a great day, you’re a piece of trash.”