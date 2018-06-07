* Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey, and Brady Dennis continue tracking down the depths of Scott Pruitt’s depravity:

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt asked members of his 24/7 security detail to run errands for him on occasion, including picking up his dry cleaning and taking him in search of a favorite moisturizing lotion, according to two individuals familiar with those trips who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly. Pruitt, who also has enlisted agency staffers in tasks including apartment hunting and securing a mattress for his personal use, faces congressional scrutiny over an expanding number of spending and management decisions. Federal rules bar public officials from receiving gifts from subordinates, including unpaid services, and from using their office for private gain.

Hey look, we all know how important it is to keep properly moisturized.

* Anne Gearan reports that President Trump keeps dangling more things in front of Kim Jong Un:

The United States hopes to one day normalize relations with North Korea, President Trump said Thursday, adding that he will invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the United States if next week’s historic summit went well. Trump signaled that a grand bargain to reverse decades of enmity is not on the table for his unprecedented meeting Tuesday in Singapore with Kim, but he sounded upbeat as he described the North Korean leader as sincere about remaking the future for his impoverished country. “We would certainly like to see normalization, yes,” Trump said after two hours of White House meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That would come after what Trump described as a diplomatic process that could include an agreement to safeguard Kim from the threat of ouster at the hands of the United States.

He’ll also let Kim ride the Trump Tower elevator up and down as many times as he wants.

* Eliana Johnson and Andrew Restuccia report that Trump has had lengthy talks with Jeanine Pirro about an administrative position or judgeship for the Fox News personality, because of course.

* A new Fox News poll finds Democrats leading on the generic House ballot match-up by 48-39. Maybe the obituaries for Dems was premature?

* Rep. Eric Swalwell unveils new bill that would require campaigns to report to the FBI when foreign governments try to enlist their help in meddling in our elections. What a crazy idea.

* Tara Golshan says Paul Ryan either doesn’t know what’s happening with immigration in his own party, or he’s lying.

* Jennifer Rubin gets this right: Whatever else you can say about the Trump administration ramping up their cruelty toward immigrants, it isn’t having its intended deterrent effect.

* Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju trace a right-wing conspiracy theory from Reddit to Fox News to the president of the United States.

* Eugene Scott has some good reporting on what successful female Democratic candidates have actually been running on.

* David Graham explains how Trump is pushing the limits of presidential power in unprecedented ways.

* And finally, Sean Hannity is publicly advising Trump associates to obstruct justice.