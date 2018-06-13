* Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey, Brady Dennis, and Shawn Boburg have, amazingly, yet another story of Scott Pruitt’s petty corruption:

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt last year had a top aide help contact Republican donors who might offer his wife a job, eventually securing her a position at a conservative political group that has backed him for years, according to multiple individuals familiar with the matter. The job hunt included Pruitt’s approaching wealthy party supporters and conservative figures with ties to the Trump administration. The individuals said he enlisted Samantha Dravis, then serving as associate administrator for the EPA’s Office of Policy, to line up work for his wife. And when one donor, Doug Deason, said he could not hire Marlyn Pruitt because of a conflict of interest, Pruitt continued to solicit his help in trying to find other possibilities. A spokesman for the Judicial Crisis Network confirmed Tuesday that it employed the onetime school nurse “temporarily as an independent contractor,” but it did not disclose via email how long she worked there or what she was paid. The spokesman said the position came about after the group received her résumé from Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society. The two organizations have financial ties.

Okay, but at least we don’t have a president who once used a private email server.

* Chris Mooney reports that climate change is, guess what, even worse than we thought:

Antarctica’s ice sheet is melting at a rapidly increasing rate, now pouring more than 200 billion tons of ice into the ocean annually and raising sea levels a half-millimeter every year, a team of 80 scientists reported Wednesday. The melt rate has tripled in the past decade, the study concluded. If the acceleration continues, some of scientists’ worst fears about rising oceans could be realized, leaving low-lying cities and communities with less time to prepare than they had hoped. The result also reinforces that nations have a short window — perhaps no more than a decade — to cut greenhouse-gas emissions if they hope to avert some of the worst consequences of climate change.

Just a reminder: the president of the United States thinks climate change is a hoax concocted by the Chinese to hamper American competitiveness.

* Letitia Stein and Grant Smith have a granular report on just how hard it’s going to be for Democrats to take back control of state legislatures this year.

* A Quinnipiac poll of Ohio shows the governor’s race too close to call and Sherrod Brown with a healthy lead in the Senate race.

* Laura Barrón-López reports that Trump is using the same playbook on immigration this year that he did in 2016, but it doesn’t seem to be working.

* Elaina Plott reports on the flameout of the effort by Republican moderates to force the House to take up a bill protecting the dreamers, and on what that says about today’s GOP.

* Tim Dickinson explains just how awful Corey Stewart really is.

* Charlie Pierce says we should stop pussyfooting around and just call Stewart a racist.

* Tara Golshan asked nine Republican senators whether it was appropriate for President Trump to heap praise on Kim Jong Un, and not one would defend what he said.

* Andrew Sprung has a helpful guide to the variants of “Medicare for all.”

* Tom Nichols argues that in foreign policy, Donald Trump is everything Republicans angrily accused Barack Obama of being.

* John Harwood explains why this has been a very bad week for American strength around the world.

* And Colum Lynch and Robbie Gramer report that a Trump appointee in the State Department has been scouring the social media feeds of department employees and Americans who work for international institutions to ferret out anyone who might be, or might have at one time been, disloyal to President Trump.