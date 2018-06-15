* Spencer Hsu, Ellen Nakashima, and Devlin Barrett report that Paul Manafort is getting a pretrial preview of his future home:

A federal judge ordered Paul Manafort to jail Friday over charges he tampered with witnesses while out on bail — a major blow for President Trump’s former campaign chairman as he awaits trial on federal conspiracy and money-laundering charges next month. “You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago,” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Manafort. “The government motion will be granted, and the defendant will be detained.” The judge said sending Manafort to a cell was “an extraordinarily difficult decision” but said his conduct — allegedly contacting witnesses in the case in an effort to get them to lie to investigators — left her little choice.

Trust me, Manafort will not be the last Trump associate to see the inside of a jail cell.

* Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, and Anu Narayanswamy report that the extremely upstanding Mike Pence is the mayor of Swamp Central:

Vice President Pence has transformed his office into a new entry point for lobbyists seeking to influence the Trump administration across federal agencies, according to federal records and interviews. About twice as many companies and other interests hired lobbyists to contact the vice president’s office in Pence’s first year than in any single year during the tenures of Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Richard B. Cheney, filings show. Among those lobbying Pence and his staff were representatives of major drug companies and energy firms, as well as businesses seeking favorable tax treatment. Many others have contacted his office on more obscure regulatory matters such as a Medicare billing dispute, technology regulations at the Department of Education and regulations at the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the records show.

At last, the forgotten men and women are forgotten no more.

* Here’s the latest on Trump’s praise of dictators:

President Trump on Friday complimented Kim Jong Un’s authoritarian rule in North Korea, observing with apparent envy that when the 35-year-old dictator speaks, “his people sit up at attention.” “He’s the head of a country, and I mean he’s the strong head,” Trump told Fox News Channel. “Don’t let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Later, Trump said he was kidding, and rebuked a journalist for not understanding “sarcasm.” Whatever would make reporters — who have been the targets of endless Trumpian abuse and insults and riled up rally mobs — think Trump might have genuine authoritarian strongman tendencies? — gs

* John Wagner reports that President Trump thinks Manafort’s jailing is “very unfair.” And also he barely knows the guy.

* Chris Sommerfeldt reports that Rudy Giuliani says that “When the whole thing is over, things might get cleaned up with some presidential pardons.” So hang in there, Mr. Manafort!

* Colleen Long reports that the Trump administration has separated just under 2,000 children from their families in the recent “zero tolerance” crackdown on illegal immigration.

* Benjy Sarlin reports that despite the claims of congressional Republicans, their immigration bill would not actually end family separations.

* Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis report that the White House now says Trump supports the GOP immigration bill, despite the fact that earlier today the president said he doesn’t. I’m sure they’ll get it straight eventually.

* David Wasserman explains why the seat belonging to Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas is now a toss-up.

* Kara Scannell reports that Michael Cohen has told family and friends that he might be willing to cooperate with prosecutors.

* Jeff Stein and Andrew Van Dam report that wages for non-supervisory workers have fallen in the last year.

* And Susan Glasser reports that President Trump is pushing his aides to arrange a summit with Vladimir Putin.

Maybe they’ll go for some long walks, make friendship bracelets, tape a silly video of themselves singing into hairbrushes, that sort of thing.