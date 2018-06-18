* John Wagner reports that the president continues to lie about his administration’s family separation policy:

President Trump doubled down Monday on his false insistence that Democrats are to blame for the administration’s forced separation of migrant children from their families at the border, even as a growing number of Republicans urged him to reverse course. Speaking at a White House event, Trump said the issue needs to be resolved through broader immigration legislation — a notion that even some Republicans disputed Monday — and claimed that “we cannot even get [Democrats] to the negotiating table.” “I say, very strongly, it’s the Democrats’ fault,” Trump said. “They’re really obstructionist. . . . The United States will not be a migrant camp, and it will not be a refugee holding facility. It won’t be. You look at what’s happening in Europe; you look at what’s happening in other places. We can’t let that happen in the United States, not on my watch.”

If you’re keeping track, the administration has said 1) the policy is an effective deterrent, 2) the policy is consistent with biblical injunctions, 3) there is no policy and 4) the policy is all the Democrats’ fault. I may be missing some.

* Nick Miroff reports that Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, who reportedly argued against the family-separation policy, now has to go out and humiliate herself by defending it:

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen pushed back Monday at the growing condemnation of her agency’s practice of separating migrant families at the border, telling a gathering of law enforcement officers, “We will not apologize for the job we do.” In a speech at the meeting of National Sheriffs’ Association in New Orleans, Nielsen drew rousing applause when she directed her remarks at “a selected few in the media, Congress and the advocacy community” whom she accused of mischaracterizing the Trump administration’s border crackdown. “This department will no longer stand by and watch you attack law enforcement for enforcing the laws passed by Congress,” Nielsen said. “We will not apologize for the job we do, or the job law enforcement does, or the job the American people expect us to do.”

So, it’s the media’s fault, and if you criticize the policy then you’re attacking “law enforcement.”

* Sarah Kaplan and Dan Lamothe report that President Trump is ordering the military to create a Space Force. Pew pew pew!

* Richard L. Hasen says the Supreme Court’s punt on gerrymandering today happened because Justice Anthony M. Kennedy can’t make up his mind.

* Dan Alexander reports that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has repeatedly lied about his finances and kept financial connections with companies with ties to Russia and China after he took office.

* Sean Illing warns that Congress is the only thing that can stop a president determined to abuse his power.

* Margaret Sullivan proposes a “truth sandwich” as a way reporters should deal with Trump’s lies.

* John Stoehr says we should go ahead and deregulate the border.

* Molly Redden reports on how rampant sexual harassment is in the fundraising business.

* Philip Bump details the fact that at least six and possibly as many as 10 people close to Trump knew about outreach from the Russians to help his campaign in 2016. No collusion!

* Michael Grunwald reports on the fast-growing, Trump-loving community of the Villages in Florida, which looks a lot like the GOP’s future.

* Ed Kilgore says that the current immigration controversy is just a taste of what would happen if Trump pursued deportations on the scale he and his base want.

* A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that voters oppose the administration’s policy on child separation by a margin of 66-27.

* At the American Prospect, I asked if it’s possible that Trump overestimated the cruelty of his own supporters.