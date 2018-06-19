* Anita Kumar reports that shady Russians have an unusual interest in purchasing Trump properties:

Buyers connected to Russia or former Soviet republics made 86 all-cash sales — totaling nearly $109 million — at 10 Trump-branded properties in South Florida and New York City, according to a new analysis shared with McClatchy. Many of them made purchases using shell companies designed to obscure their identities. “The size and scope of these cash purchases are deeply troubling as they can often signal money laundering activity,” said Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a former federal prosecutor. “There have long been credible allegations of money laundering by the Trump Organization which, if true, would pose a real threat to the United States in the event that Russia were able to leverage evidence of illicit financial transactions against the president.” There’s nothing illegal about accepting cash for real estate. But transactions that do not involve mortgages — which account for one in four residential purchases in the country — raise red flags for law enforcement officials as it could be a way to commit fraud or launder money.

Nothing to see here. Why are we still investigating Trump and Russia? Anyone can see he’s completely innocent.

* David J. Lynch and Heather Long report that President Trump is really itching to start his trade war:

President Trump threatened Monday to levy tariffs on nearly all of China’s products shipped to the United States unless Beijing agrees to a host of sweeping trade concessions, a dramatic escalation that would enlist American consumers in the brewing U.S.-China commercial conflict. In a statement, Trump said he had ordered his chief negotiator, U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, to draw up a list of $200 billion in Chinese products that will be hit with tariffs of 10 percent if China refuses his demands to narrow the yawning U.S. trade deficit and change its industrial policies. The president warned that he was prepared to hit China with an additional $200 billion in import taxes unless Beijing capitulates. Such a step would be virtually unprecedented in U.S. history and would put nearly all of the $505 billion in products that the United States imports from China under tariffs.

This is going to be the most spectacular, luxurious, top-shelf, platinum-quality trade war you’ve ever seen, believe me.

* Ben Lefebvre and Nick Juliano tell the story of a foundation created by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and his wife, the chairman of Halliburton, and a chance for the Zinkes to make a pile of dough. No wonder he’s so at home in Trump’s administration.

* Hiroko Tabuchi reports that the Koch brothers have mounted a nationwide effort to all but destroy public transportation in America. Why? Because freedom, that’s why.

* Jamil Smith draws a line between Trump’s embrace of dictators and his cruelties here at home.

* Frances Kissling, Jotham Musinguzi and Peter Singer argue that we need to talk more seriously about the problem of overpopulation.

* Seth Masket explores the question of whether Democrats have lost control of their party, and whether that’s a bad thing.

* Robert Kuttner says if we don’t like Trump’s trade policy we have to understand precisely what kind would be better.

* Ben Terris tells the tale of Big John Fetterman, and whether a folk hero can become a statewide elected official.

* McKay Coppins argues that outrage over the administration’s family separation policy is just what Stephen Miller, its architect, is after.

* Catherine Rampell argues that we could be living with the consequences of the Trump presidency for generations.

* And finally, Tuesday the president of the United States said on Twitter that undocumented immigrants “pour in and infest our Country.”Infest. This is precisely the language that over and over again has been used to prepare the ground for genocide. I am not saying that Trump is about to commit genocide, because he couldn’t if he wanted to. But this man’s heart is filled with a poisonous hate.