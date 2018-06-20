

President Trump speaks after signing an executive order Wednesday to end family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

* John Wagner, Nick Miroff, and Mike DeBonis report that President Trump has taken a step to mitigate his immediate political crisis:

President Trump abruptly reversed course Wednesday, signing an executive order ending family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border after a public uproar over the impact of his administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The plan would keep families together in federal custody while awaiting prosecution for illegal border crossings, potentially violating a 1997 court settlement limiting the duration of child detentions. “So we’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

We shouldn’t buy that for a second. This is the man who just Tuesday tweeted that immigrants “pour in and infest our Country.” He liked the sight and the feeling just fine — it was the whole point of the policy change he approved. And don’t be fooled into thinking that everything is going to be okay now. They’ve got something up their sleeve, and I guarantee it isn’t good.

* Michelle Ye Hee Lee reports that Mike Bloomberg is riding to the Democrats’ rescue:

Michael Bloomberg, the wealthy former mayor of New York City, plans to spend at least $80 million in the 2018 midterm cycle, largely to support Democratic efforts to regain the majority of the House, aides said Wednesday. Bloomberg, a political independent, is poised to become the single biggest benefactor of the Democratic fight for House majority in Congress and one of the most powerful billionaire financiers in the midterms. In a statement, Bloomberg expressed frustration with inaction in Congress under Republican leadership and said he believes a divided government would be more effective at reaching bipartisan solutions to gun safety, climate change, immigration and more.

Well, divided government won’t actually produce any bipartisan solutions, at least not now. But don’t let that stop you, Mike!

* Jennifer Bendery reports that under a new Trump administration directive, lawmakers who want to visit detention facilities where immigrant children are being kept will have to give two weeks’ notice and won’t be allowed to speak to the children.

* Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire report that Ivanka Trump, supposed conscience of the Trump administration, has been silent during the family separation crisis.

* Clare Malone profiles Doug Jones and his somewhat accidental senatorship.

* Adam Serwer finds echoes of America’s brutal past in the family separation policy.

* Barack Obama weighs in on the policy, and he’s not a fan.

* Dara Lind examines the lasting trauma inflicted on young children who are forcibly separated from their parents.

* Oliver Darcy looks at the struggles that conservative media have had defending the family separation policy.

* Stanley Greenberg explains why Democrats should run on raising taxes on the rich.

* Steve Schmidt — former Bush administration official, top aide on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign — renounced his membership in the Republican Party in a blistering tweetstorm.

* And finally, Alex Isenstadt has the bizarre story of Rudy Giuliani’s endorsement of a Louisiana congressional candidate challenging an incumbent Republican in the primary; it turns out that Giuliani’s new girlfriend works for the challenger.