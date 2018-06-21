

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) meets with reporters at the Capitol on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

* Mike DeBonis and John Wagner report that the unstoppable combination of master negotiator President Trump and master legislator House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) has struck again:

House Republican leaders abruptly postponed a high-stakes vote Thursday on GOP immigration legislation that appeared headed to defeat, despite President Trump’s last-minute lobbying. Instead, the House was expected to vote Friday on the endangered legislation, with multiple Republican aides saying they did not expect the delay — and a scheduled Thursday afternoon meeting of all Republicans — to change the outcome. Rather, they said, it was meant to assuage members who wanted to better understand what the bill does before voting on it. Several GOP hard-liners said Thursday there was nothing leaders could do to convince them to vote for the bill. “I’m a big fat ‘no,’ capital letters,” said Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.). “It’s amnesty, chain migration, and there’s no guarantee the wall will be built.”

Who could have predicted this? Oh yeah, I did.

* Michael Biesecker, Jake Pearson, and Garance Burke report that detention facilities for immigrant children may not be quite as idyllic as the folks on Fox News would have you believe:

Virginia’s governor ordered state officials Thursday to investigate abuse claims by children at an immigration detention facility who said they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the probe in a tweet hours after The Associated Press reported the allegations. They were included in a federal civil rights lawsuit with a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino youths held for months or years at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. The AP report also cited an adult who saw bruises and broken bones the children said were caused by guards.

I wonder where the guards could have learned to treat those in their care that way? It’s a mystery.

* Caitlin Dewey and Erica Werner report that the House narrowly passed a farm bill containing controversial work requirements for food stamp recipients.

* Tom Jacobs consults an expert on cults to see if Trump supporters really do resemble a cult, as Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) alleges.

* Adele Stan says that Trump’s traumatizing of immigrant children is a dominance display, and that the rest of us are the audience.

* Darrell West reports on a new survey finding that a majority of Americans think that in 30 years, robots will be doing most of our jobs. I, for one, feel confident that the development of the HotTakeBot3000 is still some ways off, so for now my job is safe.

* Erik Wemple examines the contortions that Sean Hannity had to do to keep defending Trump on the immigration crisis.

* Julia Ioffe profiles Donald Trump Jr., who has been having a tough time lately.

* Ed Kilgore says there’s a huge gender gap opening among young voters.

* Ron Brownstein warns that with his hardline policies, Trump may be alienating the younger and more educated portions of the GOP base.

* Yochi Dreazen looks at the indictment of Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s wife, on fraud charges.

* Ian Millhiser explains how the Supreme Court could make the humanitarian crisis at the border even worse.