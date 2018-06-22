

President Trump in Singapore during the North Korea summit. (Evan Vucci/AP)

* John Wagner and Mike DeBonis report that the president just pulled the rug out from under congressional Republicans:

President Trump said Friday that Republicans should stop “wasting their time” on immigration, suggesting they put off efforts to pass legislation until after the November elections, when he predicted more GOP members of Congress will be elected. Trump’s comments, in a morning tweet, came after Republican House leaders abruptly postponed a vote Thursday on a broad immigration bill intended to unite GOP moderates and conservatives, acknowledging that they lack the votes to pass the measure despite a growing uproar over separating migrant families at the border. Trump’s tweet, GOP aides said, could make the task of corralling votes for the bill significantly more difficult heading into the weekend, though House Republican leaders said negotiations would continue.

This has happened over and over again: He tells them to pass a piece of legislation, then he tells them he won’t sign it, then he says he will, then he tells them to abandon the whole thing. What a bunch of suckers.

* Michael D. Shear, Helene Cooper and Katie Benner report that the Trump administration is preparing comfortable accommodations for the immigrant children it’s holding:

The United States is preparing to shelter as many as 20,000 migrant children on four American military bases, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday, as federal officials struggled to carry out President Trump’s order to keep immigrant families together after they are apprehended at the border. The 20,000 beds at bases in Texas and Arkansas would house “unaccompanied alien children,” said a Pentagon spokesman, Lt. Col. Michael Andrews, although other federal agencies provided conflicting explanations about how the shelters would be used and who would be housed there. There were reports of widespread confusion on the border. It was unclear whether the military housing would also house the parents of children in migrant families that have been detained, and officials at the White House, the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday that they could not provide details.

Eh, they’ll figure it out eventually. Not like you need to plan these things out carefully or anything.

* Robert Barnes reports that the Supreme Court ruled today that the police need a warrant before they can access the cell-tower data that shows all of your movements.

* Emily Holden asks where Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt’s emails are hiding.

* David Weigel reports that Republican candidates keep getting diverted from their campaigns into the latest Trump controversy.

* Catherine Rampell explains the immigration hoax the Trump administration is trying to perpetrate.

* Matthew Yglesias examines Trump’s delusion about the “open borders” America supposedly has.

* A new AP poll shows that 85 percent of Americans, and even 75 percent of Republicans, say it would be unacceptable for a president to pardon himself.

* Kate Arthur explains why Fox News has sunk to previously unseen depths of depravity, which is saying something.

* Sheryl Gay Stolberg examines how mild-mannered Sen. Jeff Merkley lit the spark of public indignation over family separation at the border.

* Brian Beutler reminds us of the lesson of President Barack Obama’s immigration record: Don’t think Republicans will respond in good faith if you make concessions to their approach to this or any issue.

* Daniel Lippman and Ben Schreckinger report that young administration employees are finding themselves socially ostracized in Washington because they work for Donald Trump, and their peers think that reveals a defect of character. Sad!