

Rows of motorcycles on the showroom floor at a Harley-Davidson dealership in Glenshaw, Pa. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

* David J. Lynch and Heather Long report that, surprisingly, starting a trade war imposes costs on Americans, too:

Facing higher costs from tariffs, Harley-Davidson said it is shifting production of motorcycles sold to European customers from the United States to another site offshore. The European Union imposed tariffs on a range of U.S. products in response to similar levies that President Trump put on steel and aluminum from Europe. The E.U. tariffs will add $2,200 to the cost of an average motorcycle, threatening “an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business,” the company said Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. For the rest of this year, the company said, the tariffs will add $30 million to $45 million to its expenses. Rather than pass on those costs to consumers in higher prices, Harley said it would absorb them for now while it begins planning to move production offshore. The full-year tariff bill could reach $100 million, the company said.

Wait, other countries can retaliate? A trade war doesn’t just mean “China gives us back all our jobs”? Who could have known?

* Joshua Green and Sahil Kapur report that Democratic candidates have figured out the key issue that could lead them to victory in November:

Democrats are relentlessly pushing health care on the campaign trail and in TV ads. According to data from Kantar Media’s CMAG, which tracks political advertising, Democratic House and Senate candidates in 2018 have already run 9,600 spots supporting the Affordable Care Act and about 17,000 mentioning Medicare. The ads have run heavily in states from California to Kentucky; they featured prominently in Pennsylvania’s March special election, where Democrat Conor Lamb ran 921 spots defending Medicare en route to an upset win in a congressional district Trump carried handily. For Democrats, health care is a way to both energize their most ardent supporters and connect with skeptical voters in purple and red states where the party has struggled. The NBC/WSJ poll found that voters favor Democrats over Republicans on the issue by more than a 3-to-1 margin. Some Democratic operatives say they’d be happy to talk about nothing else until Election Day. They have plenty of material to work with: Last year’s failed GOP attempt to repeal the ACA ranked as one of the least popular pieces of major legislation in three decades, according to an MIT study of surveys. The repeal would have cut health-care subsidies and paved the way for insurers to charge higher rates to people with preexisting conditions.

When you see people say that “Democrats won’t stop talking about impeachment” or “Democrats need to stop talking about where Sarah Sanders should eat dinner” or “Democrats don’t have a message,” remember that this is what Democrats are actually talking about on the campaign trail.

* Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee report that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the last of the “grown-ups” in the Trump cabinet, has been all but frozen out by Trump, who is increasingly displeased that Mattis is neither a nutball nor an idiot.

* James Gordon Meek reports that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III is looking very closely at Trump associate, Blackwater founder, and possible Bond villain, Erik Prince.

* Charles M. Blow examines how Trump is playing into white extinction anxiety.

* Andrew Van Dam reports that if Republicans succeed in slashing food stamps as they’re trying to do, the burden will fall hardest on the rural white voters who are some of Trump’s biggest supporters.

* Perry Bacon Jr. explains why there aren’t more women running for office as Republicans.

* Hannah Dreier explodes the myths and gives the facts about MS-13.

* Annie Waldman reports that under Betsy DeVos, the Department of Education has scuttled over 1,200 civil rights investigations left over from the Obama years.

* Richard L. Hasen explains why the Supreme Court has enabled the suppression of minority voting rights to get much worse in the future.

* Kurt Bardella reminds us of some of the awful policy changes we missed while we were looking at Melania Trump’s jacket.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why we shouldn’t be too upset if people who work for Trump get regular reminders that most people find them contemptible.