* Robert Barnes reports that the day every liberal feared has come to pass:

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Supreme Court, a move that gives President Trump the chance to replace the court’s pivotal justice and dramatically shift the institution to the right, setting up a bitter partisan showdown on Kennedy’s successor. “It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our nation in the federal judiciary for 43 years, 30 of those years on the Supreme Court,” Kennedy, who is stepping down July 31, said in a statement. Kennedy informed the president of his decision in a letter.

It is entirely possible that this, and none of the horrible things Donald Trump does and will do, will be the worst thing to happen in this era.

* Mike DeBonis and John Wagner report that once again, Republicans have failed to pass immigration reform:

The House on Wednesday soundly rejected a wide-ranging GOP immigration bill that would have funded President Trump’s border wall, offered young undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship and partially addressed the family-separation crisis at the southwest border. The bill failed on a vote of 301 to 121 despite a last-minute tweet — in all caps — of support from Trump, the backing of GOP leadership and weeks of negotiations between conservatives and moderate Republicans who sought an elusive intraparty compromise. But the GOP has been unable to bridge the divide between hard-liners aligned with Trump and moderates intent on addressing the fate of immigrants known as “dreamers.”

I really don’t understand why they keep trying. The only way reform will even have a chance of happening is if there’s a Democratic Congress.

* Josh Dawsey reports that the White House is speaking with longtime Fox News executive Bill Shine about becoming their communication director. C’mon, everybody knows they should bring back The Mooch.

* Jack Goldsmith explains why Kennedy’s retirement is the most consequential event to occur in American jurisprudence in decades.

* Mehdi Hasan argues that with their decision on Trump’s travel ban, the Supreme Court has embraced white supremacy.

* Ian Millhiser explains why Anthony Kennedy was a horrible Supreme Court justice.

* Jonathan Chait examines the factors that enabled Trump to create an unprecedented cult of personality within the Republican Party.

* Michael Tomasky says the real message of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ election win is that Democrats in Congress should prepare for generational change.

* Emily Sydnor examines what research can tell us about the effect incivility actually has on democracy.

* Sarah Jaffe explains how unions can survive in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling today.

* Emily Farris and Heather Silber Mohamed report that the media usually portray immigrants in situations suggesting that they’re criminals, which has changed, at least for the moment, toward portrayals of innocent children.

* Randall Eliason explains how the Trump team’s latest maneuver to undercut the Mueller investigation is a joke.

* And Derek Kravitz, Alex Mierjeski and Gabriel Sandoval report that political groups have spent over $16 million at Trump properties since he became president.

The biggest was the Trump reelection campaign itself, so if you give his campaign a contribution, you’re basically putting money in his pocket.