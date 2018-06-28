* Another day in America:

Police have confirmed five people are dead and a gunman is in custody after a shooting in the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but several are gravely injured, Anne Arundel County police said. Only one suspect was involved, police said. “We’re still talking to the individual, we’re engaging the individual, we’re trying to find a motive,” Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said. A heavy police presence saturated the area and occupants in the office building at the shooting site were being evacuated to a nearby mall.

And from a reporter who was on the scene comes this horror: “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

* Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng report on how, in addition to being caught up in multiple scandals, Scott Pruitt appears to be a huge jerk:

On May 18, a top aide to Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt testified to a congressional committee that she had been tasked with procuring her boss a used mattress from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Just days after news of that testimony broke, the aide, Pruitt’s now former director of scheduling Millan Hupp, submitted her resignation. But even though Hupp was gone from the agency, Pruitt wasn’t done with her. According to three sources familiar with the conversations, Pruitt was livid over Hupps testimony, which he felt had been particularly humiliating. And he personally reached out to allies in the conservative movement, including some at the influential legal group the Federalist Society, to insist that she had lied about, or at least misunderstood, the request for a used Trump mattress. He also stressed that Hupp could not be trusted—the implication being that she should not be hired at their perspective institutions. It was an aggressive move by a besieged, scandal-prone cabinet member against a young staffer—one who worked on Pruitt’s attorney general campaign in Oklahoma, followed him to Washington, D.C., and by all accounts had been one of his most loyal aides at the EPA.

So Pruitt tried to destroy this young woman’s career because she got called to testify before Congress and chose not to commit perjury in order to protect him from embarrassment. What a guy.

* Matthew Mosk and John Santucci report that even after the election was over, the Trumpies were still hanging out with the Russians:

Several billionaires with deep ties to Russia attended exclusive, invitation-only receptions during Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities, guest lists obtained by ABC News show. These powerful businessmen, who amassed their fortunes following the collapse of the Soviet Union — including one who has since been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department — were ushered into events typically reserved for top donors and close political allies and were given unprecedented access to Trump’s inner circle. Their presence has attracted the interest of federal investigators probing Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, three sources with knowledge of the matter said

Move along, nothing to see here, no collusion, witch hunt witch hunt witch hunt!

* Devlin Barrett, Karoun Demirjian, and Matt Zapotosky report that Republicans on Capitol Hill are still trying to discredit Rod Rosenstein, probably to convince President Trump to fire him so his replacement can fire Robert Mueller.

* Ishaan Tharoor has a nice piece explaining how populists around the world are hyping “migration” crises that are mostly nonexistent or exaggerated. Sound familiar?

* New data from the Pew Research Center show that support for immigration is actually growing.

* Francis Wilkinson tells Democrats that if they’re upset about the Supreme Court, the solution can be found at the ballot box.

* Alec MacGillis explains how Mitch McConnell created the horrifying world we’re now living in.

* Michael Tomasky explains how Democrats got to where they are now with the Supreme Court, and what they should do from this point on.

* Ruth Marcus says that this ought to be another Robert Bork moment, when the country demands a Supreme Court nominee who isn’t an extremist.

* Dahlia Lithwick argues that Anthony Kennedy was never really a centrist, and there’s certainly no more center on the Supreme Court.

* Alex Seitz-Wald reports on a new device embraced by Democrats that creates a one-stop shop for campaign volunteers, centralizing what used to be a haphazard process.

* And Courtney Kube reports that the military is just now reluctantly getting around to planning Trump’s idiotic parade.