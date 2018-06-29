* Rod Rosenstein, who wrote that memo giving President Trump a fake pretext to fire James Comey, was reportedly “shaken” by the whole affair and felt “manipulated” by the White House:

Even before he enlisted Mr. Rosenstein to write the justification, Mr. Trump had already decided to fire Mr. Comey. Mr. Trump had grown frustrated that Mr. Comey refused to say publicly that, in the investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, the president himself was not under scrutiny. Mr. Trump wrote a rambling firing letter, but White House officials urged him not to send it. Instead, they turned to Mr. Rosenstein. His resulting memo, however, focused on Mr. Comey’s handling of the 2016 investigation of Mrs. Clinton. Mr. Rosenstein faulted him for holding a rare and unusually candid news conference to discuss that case and then, just days before Election Day, publicly announcing over the objection of the Justice Department that the investigation had been reopened. Those views of Mr. Comey were widely held by veteran prosecutors in both parties, and were echoed in a report this month by the Justice Department’s inspector general, which labeled Mr. Comey “insubordinate.” Mr. Rosenstein’s memo was nevertheless peculiar: Mr. Trump has long argued that Mr. Comey was too soft on Mrs. Clinton, but the memo and subsequent White House statements suggested that Mr. Comey was fired for actions that hurt her candidacy.

That last sentence is important: It spells out the massive, glaring absurdity at the very foundation of Trump’s superstructure of lies about the Comey firing. Also, the Times reports that when Trump heard that Rosenstein had appointed a special counsel, he erupted in a rage at Jeff Sessions for not protecting him from the probe, because Trump totally has nothing to hide.

* Alice Ollstein reports that a federal judge has just struck down Kentucky’s effort to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients:

Friday’s victory for the plaintiffs — who were represented by the National Health Law Program, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center — will likely inspire similar lawsuits in those other states. Kentucky’s waiver, had it been allowed to go into effect, would have denied coverage to non-disabled state residents who could not prove they were working at least 80 hours per month. It would also have charged low-income Medicaid recipients health care premiums, eliminated full coverage of dental care, vision services, and over-the-counter medications for many adults, ended retroactive Medicaid coverage, and implemented a six-month lockout period for people who failed to re-enroll in time or report a change in income. … The court’s ruling Friday comes on the heels of a new study by the Kaiser Family Foundation that found that as many as four million people would lose their coverage if similar rules were adopted nationwide. The majority of those people, Kaiser found, would be people who are working but who have difficulty navigating the system of documenting and reporting that work to the state.

Wait, poor people who already are working would lose Medicaid because they failed to get around bureaucratic hurdles? It’s almost as if the whole point of these requirements isn’t to get people to work, but rather to … ensure that they lose Medicaid.

* Peter Sullivan reports that the Trump administration is considering a whole new round of sabotage of Obamacare, which is weird, since Trump has said 1,000 times that he has successfully stamped it out of existence entirely.

* Jeff Stein catches one of Trump’s top economic advisers claiming the deficit is coming down “rapidly,” which as Stein shows is total nonsense that is contradicted by all the available data.

* Amber Phillips games out the seven Senators (in both parties) who are most likely to cross party lines on Trump’s Supreme Court pick, and what it means.

* John Harwood offers a good, brief, informative video overview of Trump’s relentless and unprecedented profiteering of the presidency.

* Some great points from Jamil Smith on how pundits obsessing over “civility” are doing so because they believe breaches of decorum are more serious and troubling than cruel policies are.

* Here’s an ad that an independent Dem-aligned group is running against GOP Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio, showing (again) that Democrats are running on health care, not on anti-Trump hatred.

* Philip Klein has a deep look at how Roe v. Wade transformed our politics, and at the profound impact it would have if it were overturned, which is now a real possibility.

* Victoria Clark digs deep into the question of whether the term “collusion” as applied to Russia-Trump campaign coordination came from.

* And Trump today offered condolences to the families of victims of the Annapolis shooting, and said this:

“Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

That is genuinely good to hear. We’ll see if Trump reverts to attacking members of the media as enemies of the American people.