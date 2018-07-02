Hi folks: Things will be a bit slower than usual at the Plum Line for the next few days. Paul is taking a much-deserved vacation, and I’m finishing up a side project (more on that soon!). So for just this week — with the exception of July 4th — I’ll be posting the Morning Plum and then an Open Thread in the late afternoon. We’ll be back to normal scheduling next week.
