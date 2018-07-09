* Seung Min Kim reports that Republicans are being forced to embrace Trumpism even if they don’t like it:

The hardening of Trump’s positions on key parts of his “America First” agenda comes just four months before November’s midterm elections. That is increasing the pressure on congressional Republicans to either embrace the most controversial tenets of his presidency or attempt to distance themselves from them in hopes of attracting the independent voters they are likely to need to retain control of Congress. “I think that’s the drama we’re going to see in the next few years — whether the beliefs that are being espoused by President Trump are going to firmly take root and take over the party, or are they going to be tested in real life,” said Tony Fratto, who served as a spokesman in the George W. Bush administration. “I think we’re going to see foreign policy failures and trade failures that will lead Republicans to say, that was a mistake. We need to go back to where we were on those issues.” But the president’s allies say Trump’s message of American dominance, even at the risk of retreating from traditional Republican principles, resonates deeply with voters who have long shared Trump’s skepticism of military alliances and trade deals. Polls show that Trump remains immensely popular within the Republican Party — indicating that, for now, efforts to confront Trumpism from within are likely to be a losing battle.

That’s what happens when you sign on with a cult of personality.

* Christie Smythe and Chris Dolmetsch report that the president is being sued yet again by someone naïve enough to think he’d be true to his word:

Donald Trump’s personal driver for more than 25 years says the billionaire real estate developer didn’t pay him overtime and raised his salary only twice in 15 years, clawing back the second raise by cutting off his health benefits. Noel Cintron, who is listed in public records as a registered Republican, sued the Trump Organization for about 3,300 hours of overtime that he says he worked in the past six years. He’s not allowed to sue for overtime prior to that due to the statute of limitations.

Does that really sound like something Trump would do? Contract with someone for a service and then fail to pay the person everything they were owed? Hmm.

* Jonathan Cohn examines the Trump administration’s latest attempt to sabotage the Affordable Care Act by making it work as poorly as possible.

* Jeff Stein reports that a group of state attorneys general are suing fast food companies for barring franchises from hiring workers from another store in the chain. It’s an example of how companies hold down workers’ wages, and the issue is being taken up by Democrats at the national level as well.

* Jamelle Bouie explains why Democratic leaders should stop worrying and embrace the “Abolish ICE” movement.

* Margo Schlanger and Seth Grossman explain exactly what it would mean in practice to abolish ICE.

* Joshua Green has some good reporting on how Richard Cordray’s race for Ohio governor could show Democrats how to win in the Rust Belt.

* Jonathan Chait lays out a detailed version of the scenario in which Trump may indeed be a Russian intelligence asset.

* Jon Michaels offers a blueprint for fighting back against the increasingly conservative Supreme Court: Democratic justices should start getting more ambitious in their dissents as an investment in the future.

* Barbara McQuade explains the ways the next Supreme Court justice will have to rule on cases affecting the fate of Donald Trump.

* At the American Prospect, I wrote that while conservatism is built on the politics of backlash, now liberals finally have a backlash of their own.

* And Erik Wemple illustrates how Fox News provides an enormous conduit for all of Trump’s lies.