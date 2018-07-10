* Josh Dawsey, Tom Hamburger, and Ashley Parker report that those around Trump are upholding the same high ethical standards the president himself adheres to:

Rudolph W. Giuliani continues to work on behalf of foreign clients both personally and through his namesake security firm while serving as President Trump’s personal attorney — an arrangement experts say raises conflict-of-interest concerns and could run afoul of federal ethics laws. Giuliani said in recent interviews with The Washington Post that he is working with clients in Brazil and Colombia, among other countries, as well as delivering paid speeches for a controversial Iranian dissident group. He has never registered with the Justice Department on behalf of his overseas clients, asserting it is not necessary because he does not directly lobby the U.S. government and is not charging Trump for his services. His decision to continue representing foreign entities also departs from standard practice for presidential attorneys, who in the past have generally sought to sever any ties that could create conflicts with their client in the White House.

The real question is why anyone would be dumb enough to hire Rudy Giuliani.

* Philip Rucker, Michael Birnbaum and William Booth report that President Trump is once again showing his hostility to our allies:

President Trump signaled Tuesday that he was ready for a transatlantic brawl as he embarked on a consequential week of international diplomacy, taking aim at vulnerable British Prime Minister Theresa May and suggesting that meeting with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin might be easier than talking with Western allies at the NATO summit here. Leaders converged on Brussels fearful of what the combative U.S. president might say or do to rupture the liberal world order, with some European diplomats privately predicting calamity. As he departed Washington on Tuesday, Trump stoked the deep divisions in May’s government to undermine the leader of America’s closest historic ally on the eve of the NATO meeting. Asked if May should remain in power, Trump said, “That’s up to the people,” and he complimented her top rival, Boris Johnson.

America is respected again!

* John Wagner, Juliet Eilperin, and Mark Berman report that President Trump has pardoned the father and son Oregon ranchers whose convictions for arson in a dispute with the BLM led to the armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge by their supporters.

* David Wasserman reports that the latest Cook Political Report ratings show a bunch more House races moving (mostly) in the Democrats’ direction.

* Madeleine Thompson reports that yet another wrestler has come forward to say Rep. Jim Jordan knew of sexual abuse happening when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State, despite his increasingly implausible denials.

* Ronald Klain explains why Brett Kavanaugh could face a tougher path to confirmation than Neil Gorsuch did.

* Burgess Everett and Heather Caygle report that Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are already signaling that they’ll probably vote for Kavanaugh. Quel surprise!

* Brian Beutler offers liberals and Democrats a long-range alternative to despair over the Supreme Court.

* Dylan Matthews explains how the new Supreme Court will go about gutting Roe v. Wade.

* Helaine Olen laments how the most serious things in American life have been turned into game shows, figuratively or literally.

* And Alexandra Petri tells us what actually happened when Trump announced Kavanaugh’s nomination.