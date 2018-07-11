* Michael Birnbaum and Seung Min Kim bring us some of Trump’s behind-the-scenes behavior at NATO, which unfolded exactly as everyone thought it would:

On spending, Trump insisted in a closed-door meeting of NATO leaders that the alliance increase its defense targets to 4 percent of each country’s gross domestic product — more than what the United States channels toward its military. It was not clear whether he was serious about a new standard or whether he was using the number as a negotiating tactic to edge overall spending higher and get European nations to pay more. … NATO leaders are still concerned that Trump will make concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet on Monday in Helsinki.

Remember when we had a president who didn’t embarrass the whole country every time he traveled abroad? It seems like so long ago.

* Darren Samuelsohn reports that Paul Manafort is having it tough these days:

Paul Manafort may not be a free man. But the former Donald Trump campaign chairman’s jail conditions are hardly the stuff of Alcatraz. According to telephone calls being monitored by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, Manafort has recently told people he’s being treated like a “VIP” at the Virginia prison where he’s been held since June 15. The longtime GOP operative’s living arrangements, described in an eight-page motion filed Wednesday by Mueller’s prosecutors, also include “unique privileges” like a private, self-contained cell that’s bigger than what other inmates get, a private bathroom and shower, a personal telephone and daily access between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to a workspace where Manafort can meet with his lawyers and prepare for his upcoming criminal trials. Manafort also doesn’t have to wear a prison uniform at the Northern Neck Regional Jail about two hours south of Washington D.C.

Also, he cuts his garlic with a razor blade.

* Jeffrey Young and Jonathan Cohn examine the Trump administration’s latest attempt to sabotage the Affordable Care Act for the people who need it the most.

* David Weigel reports on whether an unabashedly left agenda can work in Kansas like it does in the Bronx.

* Tom Nichols says we can’t just see Donald Trump’s 30 years of contacts with Russia as a series of disconnected events, and connects the dots.

* Rick Noack explains what that Russian pipeline to Germany that Trump is complaining about is all about.

* Peter Beinart makes an interesting case that NATO doesn’t need more military spending, as Trump claims; it needs less. And Democrats should say so.

* David Corn goes deep into the Trump/GOP enabling of Russia’s sabotage of American democracy.

* David Leonhardt examines new data showing how dramatically Republican tax cuts have exacerbated inequality.

* Steve Benen explains why Trump’s nominee to head the Criminal Division at the Justice Department should be a much bigger deal than he is.

* Clare Malone looks back at the Robert Bork nomination to see what it tells us about today. Back then moderate Democrats were under pressure, but it was to vote against the nominee, not for him. Could that happen this time as well?

* And Alvin Chang demonstrates just how obsessed Fox News still is with Hillary Clinton.