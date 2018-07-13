* Rosalind Helderman and Manuel Roig-Franzia report that Trump buddy and man-about-town Roger Stone may be in some trouble:

A federal indictment filed Friday accusing a dozen Russian military intelligence officers of conspiring to hack Democrats during the 2016 campaign spotlights communications between Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Trump, and an online persona allegedly operated by the Russians. Stone has previously acknowledged exchanging direct messages on Twitter in August and September 2016 with Guccifer 2.0, who claimed to be a Romanian hacker. Stone has said there is no proof the account was connected to the Russians. But according to criminal charges filed Friday by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Guccifer 2.0 was actually operated by a group of Russian military intelligence officers based in Moscow. The Russians used Guccifer 2.0’s Twitter account to send multiple messages to “a person who was in regular contact with senior members” of Trump’s campaign, Mueller wrote in the indictment. The messages quoted in court papers match exchanges that Stone had with the account, according to an image he posted on his personal website. A person familiar with the investigation also confirmed that the Trump campaign associate referred to in the indictment is Stone.

I for one can’t imagine that Roger Stone would have even considered doing anything unethical.

* Martha Mendoza and Larry Fenn report that helping the Trump administration take children away from their parents is a great way to make some tidy profits:

Detaining immigrant children has morphed into a surging industry in the U.S. that now reaps $1 billion annually — a tenfold increase over the past decade, an Associated Press analysis finds. Health and Human Services grants for shelters, foster care and other child welfare services for detained unaccompanied and separated children soared from $74.5 million in 2007 to $958 million in 2017. The agency is also reviewing a new round of proposals amid a growing effort by the White House to keep immigrant children in government custody. Currently, more than 11,800 children, from a few months old to 17, are housed in nearly 90 facilities in 15 states — Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington. They are being held while their parents await immigration proceedings or, if the children arrived unaccompanied, are reviewed for possible asylum themselves.

Hey, the business of America is business.

* Philip Bump gives us an informative timeline of the events in the Russia hacking scandal.

* Timothy O’Brien, who knows Trump’s business history better than anyone else on the planet, looks at the money pit that is Trump’s Scottish golf course.

* Adam Davidson has some good questions about where Trump got the $200 million he spent on buying and rehabbing it.

* Adele Stan explains how Trump’s rampage across Europe shows that he’s still following Steve Bannon’s vision.

* Amy Walter has an interesting look at what the freshman Democratic class of the next Congress will look like.

* With the confirmation fight over Brett Kavanaugh brewing, Eric Segall explains the absurd ways conservatives define “judicial activism” to exclude their own activists.

* Mike Spies has the story of the shadowy political consulting firm the NRA has paid $60 million to since 2014.

* Andy Slavitt explains how Brett Kavanaugh could help Trump kill the Affordable Care Act.

* Jamil Smith looks at the reopening of the Emmett Till case, and shows how it reminds us that we’ve long tolerated domestic terrorism if it had a white face.

* And Aaron Blake marvels at Trump’s denial of something he just said on tape than anyone can listen to.