* Felicia Sonmez reports that even some Republicans couldn’t stomach what President Trump did today:

President Trump’s remarks at an extraordinary joint news conference with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin on Monday prompted sharp rebukes from several Republican lawmakers — many of whom are retiring. Ailing Sen. John McCain delivered the strongest broadside, describing it as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.” At the news conference, which took place after the first formal one-on-one summit between the two leaders, Trump refused to back the conclusion of U.S. intelligence of Russian interference in the 2016 election and attacked the probe being led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as “a disaster for our country. Trump’s doubts about the U.S. intelligence community while on foreign soil — as well as his insistence on accepting Putin’s denial of Russian interference — did not sit well with several Republicans.

Paul Ryan was spotted shaking his head and making a sad face.

* Tom Jackman and Rosalind Helderman report on the latest Russia news:

A Russian national with alleged ties to a top Russian official was charged in federal court in Washington Monday with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation, and was ordered held without bond. Maria Butina, 29, was arrested Sunday in the District and made her first appearance in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson. Her attorney, Robert Neil Driscoll, told the judge that Butina’s residence was searched by the FBI in April, that she had testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session several months ago, and that “we have been offering to cooperate with the government the entire time.” […] She began reaching out to NRA members and other American gun enthusiasts in 2013, on several occasions hosting NRA executives and gun activists in Moscow, including one delegation that included former Milwaukee Sheriff Dave Clarke. She and Torshin also attended a series of NRA events in the United States starting in 2014.

Trust me, we’ll be hearing more about Russia, Trump, and the NRA.

* Dem Rep. Adam Schiff reveals on Twitter that Intelligence Committee Democrats wanted to bring in Butina for questioning, but shockingly, Republicans who control the committee refused.

* Paul Glastris explains how the collapse of local news has created more authoritarianism in Washington.

* Ruth Marcus argues that if you work for Trump and love your country, the time has come for you to quit.

* Timothy O’Brien explains how the damage was done before Trump even got to Helsinki.

* Tory Newmyer reports that Trump’s trade war is producing brutal local headlines.

* Kurt Bardella asks how much longer congressional Republicans are going to allow Russia to determine the outcome of our elections.

* Tom Nichols argues that this is one of the lowest points in the history of the American presidency.

* The Post editorial board notes that we all witnessed Trump colluding with Russia today — right out in the open.

* Norman Eisen and Ryan Goodman say that Brett Kavanaugh’s writings suggest that he’ll work hard to protect Donald Trump from accountability on the Supreme Court, and suggest lines of questioning in that regard.

* Tom Jacobs interviews Theda Skocpol, who explains why middle-aged women just might save American democracy.

* Ian Millhiser argues that Brett Kavanaugh will allow John Roberts to eviscerate voting rights in the way he has long desired.

* Eric Segall explains how Kavanaugh’s likely ascension to the court means that the conservative justices are going to get more dishonest about using their fake originalism to justify their decisions.

*At the American Prospect, I argued that some day Republicans may reject Trump’s white nationalism — but not yet.

* And Joan McCarter notes that Paul Ryan issued a statement today condemning Russian interference, but in so doing, he couldn’t even bring himself to say the name “Trump.”