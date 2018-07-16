

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a winner of a Democratic Congressional primary in New York. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in an interesting position for a first-time candidate, suddenly becoming a national spokesperson for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. So when she makes a suggestion about how Democrats should do things differently, as she recently did on a podcast from Jacobin magazine, people listen.

Her idea — that progressives in the House should form a “sub-caucus” that could vote as a bloc to push legislation to the left — is both easy to dismiss and maybe not as fruitless as it seems, for reasons I’ll explain. But here’s her explanation, via Ryan Grim:

The current [Congressional Progressive Caucus], made up of 78 members, is too amorphous to act as a united bloc, which saps it of its strength, Ocasio-Cortez argued. It’s the same rationale that conservatives who built the powerful Freedom Caucus three years ago used when they broke away from the larger Republican Study Committee, the GOP equivalent of the progressive caucus. “The thing that gives the caucus power is that you can operate as a bloc vote in order to get things done,” Ocasio-Cortez told Daniel Denvir, host of Jacobin’s “The Dig.” “Even if you can carve out a sub-portion, a sub-caucus of the progressive caucus, even if you could carve out that, even a smaller bloc, but one that operates as a bloc, then you could generate real power.”

Let me first lay out the case for why this probably wouldn’t work. Ocasio-Cortez is right that the CPC is just too big to act as a bloc, but more importantly, the trouble with progressive Democrats is that they like to get things done. Republicans share an antipathy to government; their internal disagreements often amount to whether to release termites to eat it away from the inside or just set the whole thing on fire. When the Freedom Caucus advocates some kind of extreme position, it is opposed by the rest of Republicans only out of fear that it could generate some political blowback, not because they’re genuinely opposed to either the policy outcome the Freedom Caucus seeks or the tactic itself, like shutting down the government.

More importantly, the Freedom Caucus is made up of genuine radicals. They don’t really care about the details of policy or legislating; they came to Washington to blow things up. When they say they’re willing to torpedo a piece of legislation if it isn’t as far-right as they want, people believe them. On the other hand, while some of the potential members of the Progressive Sub-Caucus (a name I just made up) might be radicals in their own way, they actually want to pass legislation to solve problems.

As Grim points out, this fact, even more than the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s size, is what has in the past prevented the CPC from wielding real power. When push came to shove, as on the Affordable Care Act, they weren’t willing to destroy the whole thing if they didn’t get what they wanted (in that case, a public option) because there was so much else in the bill (such as the expansion of Medicaid) they deeply believed in. Hostage-taking only works if you’re willing to shoot the hostage; if you aren’t, your negotiation power is seriously limited.

So it’s hard to imagine that if it’s 2021, Democrats control the White House and Congress, and they have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pass a universal health coverage plan or comprehensive immigration reform, the Progressive Sub-Caucus would be able to make a credible threat to kill it if it isn’t to the members’ liking.

So what could they do? One answer is that they have to be organized and unified as early in any legislative process as possible. It can be easier to press your demands when there are many different choices on the table than when the bill has been written, the votes have been whipped, and it’s all coming down to an up or down vote, if everyone knows you’re going to vote yes in the end.

The best way for them to amass power, then, might be through the media. Ocasio-Cortez is already a star, and if she and some other young, charismatic members come together and take up residence in cable news studios, they could create a steady and vocal presence for progressive ideas — and critiques of what will almost certainly still be an aging party leadership — that would make them a force within the Democratic caucus. If Nancy Pelosi is speaker in our hypothetical 2021 scenario, she certainly wouldn’t want them on TV every night calling the leadership a bunch of sellouts and explaining why its agenda represents a pathetic moral compromise.

The higher the profile of the Progressive Sub-Caucus, the more incentive the Democratic leadership would have to keep them happy, to make sure that the party can present a unified front. That’s a kind of power that’s a little more nebulous and a little less dramatic than retaining veto power over whatever the party is trying to do. But it might still be able to accomplish some good.