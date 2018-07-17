

President Trump speaks at the White House on Tuesday about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

* John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez report on President Trump’s bizarre not-really walkback of his disastrous news conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin:

President Trump on Tuesday said he accepts the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia sought to influence the 2016 election. But Trump also floated without evidence the possibility that other actors may have been involved, a conclusion that is not backed up by the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies. “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there,” Trump said, reading mostly off a sheet of paper, before a meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House. “There was no collusion at all,” he added, dismissing the notion that his campaign coordinated with Moscow in 2016.

Well, everything he said was obviously completely sincere, and that ends the matter.

* Alex Roarty reports that Democrats are trying to get their ground game organized for November:

A coalition of liberal groups on Wednesday is launching a massive get-out-the-vote effort aimed at helping Democratic candidates during the last days of 2018 midterm election, hoping to give them a final push as the party tries to take the House majority and win a slew of competitive statewide races. Organizers say the effort, which they are dubbing “The Last Weekend,” will attempt to recruit the largest grassroots army ever assembled before a midterm election — one that will not just vote for Democratic candidates but volunteer for their campaigns. Those who sign up would begin volunteering the Saturday before the election, a critical late juncture for the campaign […] The Last Weekend is collaboration among nearly two dozen liberal groups, including MoveOn.org, Indivisible, and the Democratic Attorneys General Association. Such a joint-project is unusual in politics, where special-interest groups usually operate separately from one another.

I’ve seen too many of these kinds of efforts fizzle to be anything other than skeptical about what it will amount to in the end. But it’s certainly important to try.

* Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Jeff Stein report that the Treasury Department decided that “dark money” groups not only don’t have to disclose their donors publicly, but they also don’t even have to disclose them to the IRS. And the Kochs breathe a sigh of relief, their freedom secure at last.

* David Nakamura and Carol Morello report that even Republicans can’t figure out what Trump is trying to accomplish on foreign affairs.

* Steve Benen marvels at how credulous Trump is about whatever Putin tells him.

* Lili Loofbourow says that what Trump did with Putin wasn’t appeasement, it was much worse.

* Kevin Liptak reports that immediately after his news conference with Putin, Trump was “buoyant” because he thought it had gone so well.

* Harold Meyerson places Trump’s relationship with Putin in the context of the GOP’s switcheroo after the fall of communism.

* Jamelle Bouie says Trump is fulfilling the kind of crazy conspiracy theories that Republicans believed about former president Barack Obama.

* Casey Michel rounds up all of the Republican leaders and conservative activists whom accused spy Maria Butina met with.

* Thomas Rid explains the inane conspiracy theory Trump tried to pass off about DNC servers when he was defending Putin.

* Annie Linskey reports on a trip to Texas that former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick made in which he looked a lot like someone running for president.

* And finally, Trump’s little sojourn to his Scottish golf course while he was in Britain for the NATO meeting cost U.S. taxpayers about $60,000 — paid to Trump’s company, of course.