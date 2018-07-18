

Maria Butina speaks to a crowd during a rally in April 2013. (Associated Press)

* John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez report on the president’s latest flip-flop from his previous flip-flop:

President Trump sparked a new uproar over his outreach toward Russian President Vladi­mir Putin Wednesday by appearing to suggest that Russia is no longer targeting U.S. elections — prompting the White House to assert hours later that Trump’s words had been misconstrued. At the start of a Cabinet meeting at the White House, a reporter asked, “Is Russia still targeting the U.S., Mr. President?” “Thank you very much. No,” Trump responded, shaking his head. “No? You don’t believe that to be the case?” “No,” Trump repeated before the questioner concluded. He went on to claim that no president has been tougher on Russia than him. “I think President Putin knows that better than anybody, certainly a lot better than the media,” Trump told reporters.

The White House now claims that when Trump said “no” to the question of whether Russia is targeting the U.S., he was actually answering “no” to the general idea of answering any more questions, which was not a question that was asked.

* Tom Jackman and Rosalind S. Helderman report that the government’s case against Maria Butina sounds like something out of a cheap spy novel:

The Russian woman arrested this week on charges of being a foreign agent had ties to Russian intelligence operatives and was in contact with them while in the United States, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Maria Butina, 29, also was also engaged in “personal relationship” with an American Republican consultant only for business purposes and had offered sex to at least one other person “in exchange for a position within a special interest organization.” In a new court filing, prosecutors also called Butina a flight risk, saying she has connections with wealthy business executives linked to the Putin administration and appeared to be planning to leave Washington and possibly the United States. They said that when she was arrested, her apartment was full of moving boxes and she had transferred money to Russia in recent days. The new allegations laid out Wednesday explicitly link Butina to Russia’s intelligence services for the first time, painting the portrait of a covert agent backed by powerful patrons who went to lengths to create a pretext for her presence in the U.S.

What made them think Republicans would be vulnerable to this kind of operation, we’ll never know.

* Lisa Rein reports that with a new secretary of Veterans Affairs on the way in, Trump loyalists at the agency are purging employees thought to be insufficiently devoted to the president.

* Jonathan Cohn breaks down the desperate Republican excuses for Trump’s disastrous performance in Helsinki.

* Heather Caygle reports that House Democrats have a new slogan, “For the People,” which is just as uninspiring as their previous slogan, “A Better Deal.” I would suggest, “Democrats: Because for Pete’s sake, c’mon.”

* Caitlin Dickerson reports that the Trump administration is moving aggressively to make it harder for people to even apply for asylum in the United States, let alone be granted it.

* Philip Bump wonders why Trump keeps hyping economic numbers that aren’t all that great.

* Nicole Hemmer explains how the right got addicted to conspiracy theories.

* Dylan Matthews argues that the positions candidates take on issues have no impact on whether they win.

* Nancy LeTourneau asks whether Trump is endorsing a Putin conspiracy theory against a former U.S. ambassador to Russia.

* Reid Wilson reports that the most vulnerable Senate Democrats have large cash advantages over their opponents.

* Aaron Rupar notes that the latest White House numbers project a deficit of more than $1 trillion next year. I was told the corporate tax cut would create so much growth that this was impossible.