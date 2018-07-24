* Felicia Sonmez reports that today President Trump extended everyone a cordial invitation to join him in Bizarro World:

President Trump on Tuesday claimed, without evidence, that the Kremlin will support Democrats in the November midterms, debuting a new line on Russian interference as the uproar over his shifting stances on the issue enters its second week. Trump made the claim in a late-morning tweet eight days after he held a joint news conference in Helsinki with President Vladi­mir Putin, at which the Russian leader himself acknowledged that he had wanted Trump to win in 2016. “I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election,” Trump said in his Tuesday tweet. “Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”

Oh, he’s concerned alright. But not about that.

* Drew Harwell and Abha Bhattarai report that at least one Trump family business is suffering:

Ivanka Trump said she is shutting down her namesake clothing brand because of her focus on her work in Washington — a rare move by a Trump family member to choose between politics and business. The president’s daughter and White House senior adviser on Tuesday said her “focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington” and called the company’s closure “the only fair outcome for my team and partners.” Trump handed over day-to-day operations after her father won the election but continued to own the company — which raised ethical concerns, experts said. The company, based in New York’s Trump Tower, had been dropped by retailers such as Nordstrom due to flagging sales. Its dresses, shoes and handbags — all of which were made in foreign countries such as China and Indonesia — also conflicted with her push for more jobs in the United States.

Also, the Trump brand has become toxic. But it’s really about the important work Ivanka is doing in Washington, which is..um…I don’t know, but it’s super-important.

* A new Monmouth University poll shows Conor Lamb with a big lead in the battle for the seat that was created by a new map in Pennsylvania after the special election he won — even though Trump carried the new district by two points. Bodes well for Dems.

* A new Quinnipiac poll shows Trump’s approval rating falling to 38 percent, with 68 percent saying they’re concerned about his relationship with Russia.

* A new Pew Research Center poll shows Republicans’ and Democrats’ views of the FBI and ICE diverging — but a bare plurality of Americans overall disapproves of ICE.

* Martin Longman says Democrats don’t have to move to the middle, but they do have to find ways to communicate respect for the voters who reside there.

* Julian Sanchez argues that the important question behind the Carter Page FISA warrant flap is whether all of our privacy is being adequately protected by the law as it stands.

* Jonathan Cohn identifies one of the biggest weaknesses of the moderate Democrats worrying about the party moving too far left: a lack of ambition.

* John Stoehr argues that Trump’s base is smaller than many people think.

* Steve Benen explains why we shouldn’t be fooled by Rand Paul’s claim that he’s undecided about Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

* Jeff Spross looks at the ways Trump is losing control of the trade war he started.

* David Roberts goes over all the reasons why it’s a terrible idea to forbid California from enacting strict emissions standards, as the Trump administration wants to do.

* And Brynne Keith-Jennings reports that people on food stamps and Medicaid “are generally working, but they often earn low wages and experience little wage growth, high unemployment rates, and job volatility.”

So what Republicans want is to find ways to take away their benefits, because that’ll teach them to be more responsible.