* Damian Paletta reports on the chaos Trump is causing in his own White House:

Several of President Trump’s senior economic advisers believe he plans to push forward with 25 percent tariffs on close to $200 billion in foreign-made automobiles later this year, three people briefed on internal discussions said. Trump wants to move forward despite numerous warnings from GOP leaders and business executives who have argued that such a move could damage the economy and lead to political mutiny. But Trump has become increasingly defiant in his trade strategy, following his own instincts and intuition and eschewing advice from his inner circle. He has told advisers and Republicans to simply trust his business acumen, a point he tried to reinforce Wednesday morning in a Twitter post.

In a late development, Trump and E.U. president Jean-Claude Juncker announced a limited trade deal meant to ratchet down tensions. So…that’s good, I guess.

* Felicia Sonmez, Karen DeYoung, and Seung Min Kim report that somehow Trump’s aides prevailed on him to hold off on bringing Vladimir Putin to the White House:

The White House on Wednesday pushed to next year President Trump’s planned meeting with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, a move that comes amid intensifying criticism of Trump’s conflicting statements on Russian interference in U.S. elections. “The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement, referring to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has sharply criticized the investigation and has maintained that there was no coordination between Russia and his presidential campaign.

They obviously realized it wouldn’t be a good look to have Trump genuflecting before Putin just before the midterm elections.

* In a new Quinnipiac poll, Democrats lead the generic ballot by 12 points.

* Mark Murray reports that new NBC polls find that Trump’s approval rating and reelection numbers have absolutely cratered in three key Midwestern states, even as Democrats hold sizable generic ballot leads in them.

* Ann Marimow, Jonathan O’Connell, and David Fahrenthold report that a federal judge has allowed an emoluments lawsuit against the president to proceed.

* Eric Wasson and Anna Edgerton report that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell went to the White House today to plead with Trump not to force a government shutdown.

* Rachel Siegel and Hamza Shaban report that major American brands say they’re getting harmed by Trump’s trade war.

* Tal Kopan and Nick Valencia have audio of distraught immigrant mothers begging judges to reunite them with their children.

* Veteran war reporter Martha Raddatz explains why it was so despicable that Trump went before the VFW and encouraged them to boo and jeer the press.

* Max Boot argues that Russia did indeed hand the election to Trump.

* Gideon Resnick reports that Republican congressional candidates have pretty much given up running on the GOP’s tax cut.

* And Kate Bennett reports that the First Lady’s spokesperson put out a statement clarifying that she is not bound by her husband’s preference for Fox News.