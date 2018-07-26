* Elise Viebeck and Mike DeBonis report that true conservatism is finally on its way to the House:

Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan launched a long-shot bid for speaker of the House on Thursday, casting himself as a loyal foot soldier of President Trump and the best candidate to carry out the president’s agenda if Republicans keep their majority in the midterm elections. Jordan (R-Ohio) argued that the GOP-led Congress has let Trump down in a letter to colleagues that announced his plans. “President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people,” he wrote. “Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.” Specifically, Jordan vowed to fully repeal the 2010 health-care law, build a wall along the southern border, make the 2017 tax cuts permanent and cut federal spending to avoid large deficits if he becomes speaker.

And if he wins, he’d be the second Republican speaker in recent years who was a former wrestling coach caught up in a sex scandal!

* Michael Schmidt and Maggie Haberman report that Robert Mueller is looking closely at the president’s itchy Twitter finger:

For years, President Trump has used Twitter as his go-to public relations weapon, mounting a barrage of attacks on celebrities and then political rivals even after advisers warned he could be creating legal problems for himself. Those concerns now turn out to be well founded. The special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, is scrutinizing tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, according to three people briefed on the matter. Several of the remarks came as Mr. Trump was also privately pressuring the men — both key witnesses in the inquiry — about the investigation, and Mr. Mueller is examining whether the actions add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry.

This helps establish Trump’s state of mind when he took actions like firing Comey, and looking at Trump’s state of mind is never going to yield anything good.

* Dino Grandoni reports that the Trump administration will no longer require companies doing drilling and mining on federal lands to pay for the environmental damage they cause.

* Alexi McCammond reports that Democratic super PAC Priorities USA is going to spend $1.25 million against Rep. Martha McSally, who is running for Senate in Arizona.

* Rebecca Traister profiles Elizabeth Warren and her maybe-presidential campaign.

* Mehdi Hasan fillets former Trump adviser J.D. Gordon on the topic of whether Trump is racist.

* Haley Byrd explains why the “agreement” Trump made with the E.U. on tariffs is not actually an agreement at all.

* Paul Brandus gets this right: Trump is dealing with unhappy farmers the same way he dealt with Stormy Daniels: paying them off.

* Nathaniel Rakich has the latest data on all the Republican retirements happening this year.

* Mike DeBonis and John Wagner report that Paul Ryan is definitely not on board with impeaching Rod Rosenstein.

* John Stoehr punctures the media myth of Teflon Don.

* E.J. Dionne examines the alternate reality Trump keeps trying to create.