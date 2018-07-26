“I will build a great, great wall on our southern border,” Donald Trump said when he announced his campaign for president. “And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

There was no more important promise he made. Indeed, if you had to sum up in a single idea what distinguished him from his Republican opponents and made him the GOP nominee, it would be that wall, and the accompanying promise that Mexico would pay for it. Yet you may have noticed that a year and a half into his presidency, there is no wall.

Not only that, but there won’t be one anytime soon:

Meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan presented a government spending strategy intended to minimize the threat of a politically debilitating government funding lapse over border wall funding. And Trump seemed receptive, according to lawmakers and aides briefed on the meeting. The Senate majority leader and House speaker laid out to Trump that they will prioritize less controversial bills before this fall’s Sept. 30 funding deadline. McConnell (R-Ky.) and Ryan (R-Wis.) hope to fund the majority of the government through the appropriations bill process by the end of September, and leave a brutal fight over border wall funding until later in the year. Trump made clear to the GOP leaders that he still wants a $5 billion down payment on his wall this year, but he signaled to the leaders that he might be willing to wage that fight after the midterms.

If you’re a Trump voter and you’re not feeling like a sucker, I have a “university” offering real estate secrets you might want to sign up for.

What’s going on here is that, yet again, the border wall is becoming a sticking point as Republicans try to avert a government shutdown. Budget guru Stan Collender puts the odds of a shutdown on Oct. 1 at 60 percent, specifically because Trump may see this as his last chance to get funding for a wall, which could lead him to veto any stopgap spending bill that doesn’t include the full $25 billion he’s asking for. Other Republicans, on the other hand, view a shutdown a month before the midterm elections as a disaster, lest the voters see it as yet more evidence that Republicans are bumbling and reckless and should get the keys to the car taken away for good.

But underlying all this conflict is the fact that everyone except Trump seems to accept that the wall is terrible policy and terrible politics.

To understand why, think about the money we’re talking about here. While there are practical challenges to building a wall stretching from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean — in some places the terrain makes it all but impossible, and in others it would require the use of eminent domain to seize private property — the truth is that the dollar figures aren’t really that high in the scope of a federal budget that’s over $4 trillion. Trump used to say that he could do it for $4 billion or $5 billion, which was always silly; last February, a leaked report from the Department of Homeland Security put the cost at $21.6 billion. Democrats assert that the cost would be more like $70 billion, and while that’s certainly a lot of money, it’s not as though it’s so much we couldn’t possibly do it if we really wanted to. Heck, the administration just decided to drop $12 billion on farmers harmed by Trump’s trade war.

But Democrats don’t want it, and a lot of Republicans don’t seem all that eager to get it built, either. Polls have consistently shown that about 60 percent of the public opposes the idea.

Yet as far away as it seems now, the wall was the essence of the Trump campaign. It was an extreme idea that lots of people found offensive, and Trump’s voters loved it. Not only would it physically embody their opposition to immigration, but also, Trump’s insistence that he’d make Mexico pay for it thrilled them to their cores. Even many of Trump’s supporters understood it would never happen and was almost entirely a symbolic proposal. It was a reassertion of power, a display of dominance. Not only would we build a wall that Mexico would hate, but we’d also make them kneel before us. It would be a forced humiliation.

The people Trump was appealing to were those who felt that their rightful place atop society’s hierarchy had been usurped, leaving them weak. Trump was saying to them: Join me and we’ll take back what’s yours. We’ll stick it to the foreigners and the immigrants and the Muslims and the feminists and the snooty East Coast professors, anyone who thinks they can come into your country and tell you what to do. You’ll walk tall again.

But who’s weak now? The answer is pretty clear: Trump is weak. His trade war — the other policy he sincerely believed in — is hurting his own voters the most and may account for poll numbers that are sagging not only nationally but in key states. He was condemned even by many in his own party for genuflecting before Vladimir Putin. And he can’t persuade his own party to fund his wall.

It’s entirely possible, perhaps even likely, that they’ll fund the government this year with a token amount inserted into the spending bill to reinforce some border fencing, then Democrats will take back the House in November and the border wall will be officially dead. And four years after he promised it, Trump will return to those same voters and try to convince them that he kept his word.

