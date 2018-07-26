

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

President Bill Clinton, it was often said, was unendingly fortunate in his enemies. Whatever his mistakes and transgressions, his salvation would come in the form of Republicans consumed by loathing, eager to believe any ludicrous conspiracy theory, possessed of dreadful political judgment and unable to tamp down their worst instincts. Over and over, the American public looked at the controversies of his presidency and said: “I don’t approve of what he supposedly did; but my God do those Republicans need to put a sock in it already.”

President Trump’s panoply of sins make Clinton look like a living saint by comparison. And his most ardent defenders in Congress are such a bunch of extremist buffoons that they make even the Republicans who impeached Clinton over an extramarital affair look smart and reasonable. It would be hard enough to advocate for Donald Trump if you were highly skilled and had a keen political sense; with this group of nincompoops behind him, Trump is worse than alone.

You may think I’m being unfair to these committed public servants, but let’s take a look at their latest antics:

Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a resolution calling for the impeachment of Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, in a move that marks a dramatic escalation in the battle over the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The effort, led by Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), also sets up a showdown with House Republican leaders, who have distanced themselves from calls to remove Rosenstein from office. But Meadows and Jordan stopped short of forcing an immediate vote on the measure, sparing Republican lawmakers for now from a potential dilemma.

And today, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), who is considering a run to replace Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) as speaker, said he supports the move. And guess who else is running for speaker: Jim Jordan.

Just so it’s clear, the real purpose of this farcical battle members of the House Freedom Caucus are having with Rosenstein is to offer a justification for Trump to fire him, whereupon he could install a lackey whom he would then order to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, or to constrain Mueller’s investigation.

They’ve been fighting with Rosenstein over large numbers of documents they’ve been demanding relating to both the Russia investigation and the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails. But as The Post story above notes, even Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the Inspector Javert of Benghazi, “said he believed that the Justice Department officials were making progress toward complying with the subpoena and that impeaching Rosenstein would be a bad idea.” Ryan said today that progress was being made on getting all the documents the Freedom Caucus members want. Ryan opposes this impeachment resolution not only because it’s ridiculous, but also almost certainly because he knows how terrible it looks, especially when Republicans are trying to argue that if Democrats take the House, they’ll do something crazy like impeach the president.

But to understand the effort to impeach Rosenstein in all its harebrained majesty, you have to look at the document itself. Allow me to summarize its five articles:

Article I : A group of conservative House Republicans asked for a second special counsel to investigate the supposed FBI conspiracy against Donald Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected their demand. Rod Rosenstein hasn’t recused himself from investigating the supposed abuses the nonexistent second special counsel would have investigated. Therefore, Rod Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office.

: A group of conservative House Republicans asked for a second special counsel to investigate the supposed FBI conspiracy against Donald Trump. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rejected their demand. Rod Rosenstein hasn’t recused himself from investigating the supposed abuses the nonexistent second special counsel would have investigated. Therefore, Rod Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office. Article II : Rosenstein hasn’t produced documents Republicans have demanded in a timely enough fashion. Therefore he must be impeached and removed from office.

: Rosenstein hasn’t produced documents Republicans have demanded in a timely enough fashion. Therefore he must be impeached and removed from office. Article III : Some documents that have been given to Congress contain redactions that Republicans find unnecessary. Therefore, Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office.

: Some documents that have been given to Congress contain redactions that Republicans find unnecessary. Therefore, Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office. Article IV : The public version of the memo Rosenstein wrote laying out the parameters of Robert Mueller’s investigation contains redactions. Therefore, Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office.

: The public version of the memo Rosenstein wrote laying out the parameters of Robert Mueller’s investigation contains redactions. Therefore, Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office. Article V: The Steele dossier was used as part of the application to obtain a FISA warrant in 2016 to surveil Carter Page. Therefore, Rosenstein must be impeached and removed from office.

If you’re clever and informed, you might have caught an important fact about that last article of impeachment. In 2016, when the initial FISA warrant was approved, Rod Rosenstein was not deputy attorney general. He was a U.S. attorney in Maryland, a position he had held since being appointed by George W. Bush in 2005. He didn’t become deputy attorney general until April 2017, when he was appointed to that position by Donald Trump. While the FISA warrant for Page was renewed multiple times in 2017 (and approved by multiple judges), and as the resolution breathlessly notes, Rosenstein did indeed sign one of the renewal applications, the resolution specifically focuses on the initial warrant application in 2016.

Perhaps the Freedom Caucus crusaders will amend the articles of impeachment to include Article VI: Unauthorized use of a time machine.

As inane as Articles I through IV are, I can’t quite get past Article V. When they were drafting this, didn’t anyone pipe up and say, “Um, wait a second fellas, wasn’t that FISA warrant for Page approved while Obama was still president?” Apparently not.

And this is hardly the first time the president’s defenders in the House have said, “Oh boy, we’ve really got Mueller now!” only to beclown themselves in spectacular fashion. You may remember the “Nunes memo,” which they hyped for weeks as the definitive proof that the entire Mueller investigation was based on a lie, but which turned out to be a pathetic jumble of misleading assertions and absurdly tendentious arguments; it was such a dud that even many Republicans quickly distanced themselves from it.

Then, when Republicans called FBI agent Peter Strzok to testify this month, they thought they’d finally discredit the Mueller investigation, but instead the hearing turned into a circus of ridiculous charges and shouted insults; by the end, Strzok looked like the most reasonable person in the room and the Republican members of Congress once again looked like utter buffoons. And when the FISA warrant for Page’s surveillance was released publicly last week, the fantastical claims Republicans made about how unfair it was were even further discredited.

If I were Trump, I’d be looking for more helpful friends. The problem seems to be that no one with any sense wants to make themselves into a Trump defender, not only because it’s so hard to argue that an unprecedented attack on American democracy shouldn’t be investigated, but also because once you start defending Trump, who knows what you’ll wind up having to humiliate yourself by publicly justifying.

I’m not saying you have to be an idiot to defend Trump. In fact, mounting such a defense with any degree of effectiveness would require an extraordinary nimble mind (in addition to flexible morals). But maybe it isn’t a coincidence that some of the biggest clowns in Washington are the ones most eager to stick up for him.