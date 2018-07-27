* Heather Long reports that, shockingly, Donald Trump took credit for a single quarter of strong GDP growth:

U.S. economic growth jumped in the second quarter, a boost for President Trump and Republicans as they seek to make a strong economy a key part of their campaign message to voters heading into November’s mid-term election. But economists cautioned the higher growth is likely a blip. The economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.1 percent from April to June, the fastest growth since the third quarter of 2014 and a sharp jump from the first three months of the year, when the economy grew at a tepid 2.2 percent rate, according to the Commerce Department. Trump cheered the numbers Friday, holding an impromptu press conference outside the White House touting the “amazing” growth from his tax and trade policies. “We’re going to get a lot higher than these numbers and these are great numbers,” Trump said, flanked by his economic team. “We are now on track to hit an average GDP annual growth of over 3 percent and it could be substantially over 3 percent.”

For the record, GDP growth exceeded 4 percent multiple times during Barack Obama’s presidency, and once topped 5 percent. But he was smart enough not to make a huge deal out of it every time, because you never know what next quarter will bring.

* Kenneth Vogel and Elizabeth Dias report that the National Prayer Breakfast is concerned with some rather worldly matters:

With a lineup of prayer meetings, humanitarian forums and religious panels, the National Prayer Breakfast has long brought together people from all over the world for an agenda built around the teachings of Jesus. But there on the guest list in recent years was Maria Butina, looking to meet high-level American officials and advance the interests of the Russian state, and Yulia Tymoshenko, a Ukranian opposition leader, seeking a few minutes with President Trump to burnish her credentials as a presidential prospect back home. Their presence at the breakfast illuminates the way the annual event has become an international influence-peddling bazaar, where foreign dignitaries, religious leaders, diplomats and lobbyists jockey for access to the highest reaches of American power.

Ah yes, just as Jesus would have wanted.

* Daniel Dale explains what it’s like to chronicle all of Trump’s lies, every day.

* Jeff Hauser explains the connection between the Russia scandal and Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

* Steve Benen explains how the cyberattack against Sen. Claire McCaskill blows up two of Trump’s biggest lies about Russian sabotage of our elections, which incidentally contradict each other.

* Rick Hasen examines the question of whether Trump would have been violating campaign finance laws if he knew about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in advance.

* David Wasserman explains what the 42 open Republican House seats mean for who’s going to hold the chamber after this year’s election.

* Amber Phillips examines the factors leading experts to conclude that Democrats are likely to take back the House.

* Eric Levitz notes that despite all the concern trolling from the center and the right, there’s no evidence that the elevated profile of socialists is helping Donald Trump.

* John Harwood offers a nice video look at the damage Trump’s “America First” policy is doing‘.

* Todd Gitlin argues that the destruction of the New York Daily News shows why before long only conservative newspapers may be left.

* And Michelle Goldberg examines some of the radical ideas emerging in pop culture in the Trump era.