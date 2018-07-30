

Charles Koch. (Patrick T. Fallon/The Washington Post)

If you’re looking for a concise synopsis of the state of the Republican Party and its patrons in the age of Trump, you won’t do much better than this report from Michelle Ye Hee Lee:

Top officials with the donor network affiliated with billionaire industrialist Charles Koch this weekend sought to distance the network from the Republican Party and President Trump, citing tariff and immigration policies and “divisive” rhetoric out of Washington. At a gathering of hundreds of donors at the Broadmoor resort here, officials reiterated their plans to spend as much as $400 million on policy issues and political campaigns during the 2018 cycle. Earlier this year, they announced heavy spending aimed at helping Republicans to hold the Senate. But in a warning shot at Trump and the GOP, network co-chair Brian Hooks lamented “tremendous lack of leadership” in Trump’s Washington and the “deterioration of the core institutions of society.”

The Koch brothers (Charles’ brother David recently stepped down from their company and political work because of declining health) and the other mega-rich Republicans in their network do have a couple of sincere disagreements with the president. They advocate more open immigration policies and free trade, and, like many genteel Republicans, they plainly recoil at Trump’s combination of hate-mongering and buffoonishness. But they’re still going to put $400 million into helping Republicans hold on to Congress this year, which is the greatest favor they could do the president. And you can bet that come 2020, they’ll get over their reservations about Trump to amply fund his reelection effort as well.

They’ll do this not through the Trump campaign but through their own organizations, particularly Americans for Prosperity, which operates as the de facto political arm of the Kochs. According to the group’s tax returns (compiled by Guidestar), it spent a whopping $58 million in 2016 (that’s in addition to the $23 million spent by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation). Much of that went to grass-roots organizing, whose ostensible purpose is to convince Americans of the wisdom of free-market policies, but which in practice comes down mostly to convincing Americans to vote Republican.

And why shouldn’t the Kochs be pleased as punch with how things have gone in the last two years, all their misgivings about “divisive” rhetoric notwithstanding? You can bet they love the Trump administration’s deregulatory agenda, but more than anything else, they love the tax cuts Republicans passed last year. While Koch Industries is a private company — so we don’t know very much about its particulars — one analysis estimated that Charles and David Koch, whose combined wealth is $120 billion, will gain between $1 billion and $1.4 billion every year from the tax cut. The Koch network says it spent $20 million promoting the bill, which turned out to be a pretty spectacular investment.

So why should they complain? One reason is that they’d like to make sure that all this stuff about tariffs doesn’t go to too many Republicans’ heads. In order to keep everyone in line, they’ve decided to make some mostly symbolic gestures toward supporting a Democrat here or there, like taking out a web ad thanking Democratic senator Heidi Heitkamp for voting for a bill to deregulate banks. Here’s what BuzzFeed’s Tarini Parti reports from the annual meeting:

In the interview, Charles added that he regrets supporting some Republicans, though he did not specify who, and will focus his network’s future endorsements and donations on candidates who are open to building coalitions to work on issues important to them, regardless of party affiliation. “I don’t care what initials are in front or after somebody’s name.”

That may be true, but only in the sense that a Democrat who favors huge tax cuts and eviscerating regulation of corporations could get his support. Still, it was enough to get a rebuke from Steve Bannon, who said, “What they have to do is shut up and get with the program, OK?” in an interview with Politico. “And here’s the program: Ground game to support Trump’s presidency and program, [and] victory on Nov. 6.” Of course, that’s just what they’re doing.

I’m sure that Charles Koch regards Trump as a vulgar halfwit, no matter how much money the president is shoveling into Koch’s pocket. But there may be something else going on as well. The Kochs became the most influential donors in America not only because they have more money than almost anyone, but also because they’re extremely shrewd about how they spend it. Among other things, they realized a few years ago that if they could build a grass-roots network, it would generate higher and longer-lasting political returns than just airing a bunch of ads right before every election. Even though that kind of grass-roots work is labor-intensive and difficult, they’ve been extremely successful at it.

Since they’re smart enough to worry about the long term, they may also look at Trump and see a strong possibility for a backlash that could threaten their interests. It’s entirely possible that two and a half years from now, there will be a Democratic president and a Democratic Congress, ready and willing to aim their sights on the Kochs and other plutocrats. So they’ll do everything they can to forestall that possibility, even if they have some stern words for Trump along the way.

Read more:

Paul Waldman: No collusion! Oh, wait — maybe collusion!