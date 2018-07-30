* David Voreacos and Andrew Harris report that Paul Manafort made some serious bank in Ukraine:

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s onetime campaign chairman, earned more than $60 million as a political consultant in Ukraine, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller said on the eve of his criminal trial, providing the first tally of Manafort’s income there. Prosecutors intend to prove that Manafort made that much and “failed to report a significant percentage of it on his tax returns,” according to a filing by Mueller on Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Jury selection begins Tuesday in Manafort’s bank- and tax-fraud trial. Lawyers for Manafort asked the judge to bar jurors from seeing 51 exhibits detailing his work over a decade in Ukraine, where he advised former President Viktor Yanukovych, his Party of Regions and its successor, the Opposition Bloc. Manafort argued that the 474 pages include “irrelevant, prejudicial and unnecessarily time-consuming evidence.”

Oh, he’s in big, big trouble.

* Anne Gearan, William Branigin, and Felicia Sonmez report that President Trump is ready to buddy up to the Iranian leadership:

President Trump declared Monday that he would meet Iran’s leaders “anytime they want,” an invitation for face-to-face dialogue with a country he had appeared to threaten with war only days before and an affirmation of Trump’s faith in his brand of personal diplomacy. Trump said he would meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions, because “I believe in meeting.” “No preconditions,” Trump said of a meeting with Iranian leaders. “No. They want to meet, I’ll meet. Anytime they want. Anytime they want. It’s good for the country, good for them, good for us, and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

You know what? This sounds like a great idea. We’ll do it just like they did with North Korea: Have a big summit, they’ll make some vague promises, then Trump will declare victory and we can stop with all the bluster.

* Lisa Rein reports on the sexual harassment scandal breaking in the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

* Patrick Temple-West and Victoria Guida report that in the wake of the Republican tax cut, corporate CEOs are getting “eye-popping” payouts. Who could have predicted it?

* Harry Litman says that if the Manafort trial goes well for the prosecution, it’s going to be a lot harder for Trump to argue that it’s all a witch hunt.

* Ezra Klein offers a deeply reported look at how demographic change is fracturing our politics.

* Fred Imbert reports that Trump’s tariffs are costing Caterpillar $200 million, which they plan to make up by raising prices. So much winning!

* David Leonhardt has a nicely executed piece imagining the scenario leading to a Trump loss in 2020.

* Philip Bump says that the wave building toward November may be less blue and more pink.

* Mark Green says that Democrats are doing a terrible job fighting Trump on the rhetorical battlefield.

* At the American Prospect, I considered whether voters are going to buy Trump’s assertion that this is the greatest economy in history.

* Former congressman and Oakland mayor Ron Dellums has died at age 82.

* Michael Tomasky wonders why Democrats aren’t going after new White House communication director Bill Shine, who allegedly spent years covering up the monstrous sexual harassment of his boss, Roger Ailes, at Fox News.

* And Dominique Mosbergen reports on the Virginia congressional race where Bigfoot erotica is now a critical issue that could decide the race. I mean, it was going to happen somewhere eventually, right?