* Murray Waas reports that the insistence from Trump and his attorneys that the president had no idea Michael Flynn was under criminal investigation when he pressured James Comey to go easy on him may not have been on the up-and-up:

Previously undisclosed evidence in the possession of Special Counsel Robert Mueller—including highly confidential White House records and testimony by some of President Trump’s own top aides—provides some of the strongest evidence to date implicating the president of the United States in an obstruction of justice. Several people who have reviewed a portion of this evidence say that, based on what they know, they believe it is now all but inevitable that the special counsel will complete a confidential report presenting evidence that President Trump violated the law. […] A person with first-hand knowledge told me that during interviews with the special counsel, both McGahn and Priebus confirmed that they had informed Trump during this meeting that Flynn was being investigated by the FBI. Further, according to three current and former administration officials, McGahn also relayed to President Trump that Flynn had told the FBI the same false story he’d earlier told Pence (that Flynn had never spoken to Kislyak about sanctions). Because Trump and McGahn knew of Flynn’s misstatements to the FBI, they would have understood the legal jeopardy Flynn was in: it is a felony to lie to the FBI—precisely the federal criminal charge Flynn would later plead guilty to.

I sense an “It never happened, and even if it did, it’s not illegal” coming on this one.

* Gabriel Sherman reports that in Trumpworld, they don’t think they need to do anything different than they’ve done before:

To hold on to the House and Senate in November, Bannon said, Trump needs to follow the same strategy he employed in the home stretch of 2016: drive hard toward his base. “This is a ‘deplorable-plus electorate.’ What I mean is, it’s deplorables plus Reagan Democrats and guys who voted for Trump who vote never. You bring them out in an off year.” I asked Bannon about the risk of losing suburban women. He shrugged off the voting bloc as immaterial, a thing of the past. “The Republican college-educated woman is done,” he said. “They’re gone. They were going anyway at some point in time. Trump triggers them. This is now the Trump movement.”

I’m sure the Democrats would be happy to have the votes of those millions of college-educated Republican women.

* Alice Ollstein reports that at a congressional hearing today, officials revealed that they had warned the Trump administration against pursuing its family separation policy. Note this exchange between Office of Refugee Resettlement official Jonathan White and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.):

“During the deliberative process over the previous year, we raised a number of concerns about any policy that would result in family separation due to concerns we had about the best interest of the child,” White said. “You told the administration that kids would suffer as a result, that pain would be inflicted?” Blumenthal pressed. “Separation of children from their parents entails significant risk of harm to children,” White answered. “There’s no question that there is potential for psychological traumatic injury.”

Never forget that the whole point of this policy was to threaten this horrible outcome to deter people from crossing the border, desperate refugees included. — gs

* Miriam Jordan reports on the terrible effects that can linger on immigrant children even after they’ve been reunited with their parents.

* Catherine Rampell argues that Democrats should run on what the Trump administration is doing to children.

* Jonathan Cohn absolutely eviscerates the “Collusion isn’t even a crime!” defense. By the way, Trump himself is now saying this.

* Annie Lowrey explains how and why stock buybacks are swallowing all the wage gains Americans could be getting.

* Sahil Kapur reports that the Senate race in Tennessee was supposed to be easy for Republicans, but it isn’t turning out that way.

* Caitlin MacNeal reports on the opening statement prosecutors made in the Manafort trial, laying out their argument that the former Trump campaign chairman evaded taxes on millions of dollars he took in from Ukraine.

* Nancy Cook and Christopher Cadelago report that John Kelly has agreed to stay on as White House chief of staff through the 2020 election.

* Emily Badger examines how adding a citizenship question to the census will reduce the representation of blue states, and blue cities within other states.

* Catherine Shoichet reports that a top ICE official says detention centers for children are “more like a summer camp.” I wonder how many administration officials would want to send their own kids there for the summer?

* And Jamil Smith explores how LeBron James is such a better man than Donald Trump.