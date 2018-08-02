* Brady Dennis, Michael Laris, and Juliet Eilperin report that the Trump administration has decided that we don’t have nearly enough pollution:

The Trump administration announced plans Thursday to freeze fuel-efficiency requirements for the nation’s cars and trucks through 2026 — a massive regulatory rollback likely to spur a legal battle with California and other states, as well as create potential upheaval in the nation’s automotive market. The proposal represents an abrupt reversal of the findings that the government reached under President Barack Obama, when regulators argued that requiring more-fuel-efficient vehicles would improve public health, combat climate change and save consumers money without compromising safety. President Trump’s plan also would revoke California’s long-standing legal waiver to set its own tailpipe restrictions, granted under the 1970 Clean Air Act, which the state has used most recently to try to curb greenhouse-gas emissions. It also would restrict the ability of states to follow California’s lead — something a dozen states and the District of Columbia already have done.

And they have the chutzpah to argue that if people have to spend more on gas, they’ll drive less and get into fewer accidents, so it’s really about saving lives. Right.

* Shane Harris and Felicia Sonmez report that the Trump administration wants to assure us that they’re on top of the whole Russian infiltration thing:

Top national security officials made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday to warn that Russia continues to target the U.S. election system and vow that the Trump administration has made combating interference a priority ahead of the midterms in November. Though the officials, including Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and national security adviser John Bolton, did not offer new details about any attacks or announce new policies, their show of unity just steps from the Oval Office appeared aimed at easing public concerns about President Trump’s public skepticism of Russia’s intentions. “In regards to Russian involvement in the midterm elections, we continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States,” Coats told the White House press corps in the live-televised briefing. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone also attended.

The message was muddled when President Trump burst into the room, out of breath as though he had dashed from the Oval Office, and shouted, “But it could be the Malaysians! Or the Peruvians! Or a 400-pound guy sitting on his bed!”

* Anna Schecter, Keir Simmons, and Ken Dilanian report that Robert Mueller wants to interview Russian singer and Donald Trump Jr. buddy Emin Agalarov.

* Nancy Cook, Nahal Toosi, and Ted Hesson report that President Trump wants to reduce the number of refugees America takes down to 5,000, even lower than any of his anti-immigrant aides have suggested. But we know the real number he wants: zero.

* Lisa Lerer reports that Democrats who want to run for president are being forced to grapple with the question of whether they’ll take corporate donations.

* Joshua Green reports that 73 Democratic House candidates have outraised Republican incumbents or opponents in open seats, a remarkable number.

* Jane Mayer notes that the Koch brothers have always thought Republican presidents were insufficiently conservative, so their spat with Trump is nothing new.

* John Kerr looks at how Fox News’ Shepard Smith has begun regularly fact-checking Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

* Daniel Marans reports that the Progressive Change Campaign Committee is testing whether a left-populist message can work even in traditionally Republican areas in the midwest.

* Andy Slavitt argues that the administration’s sabotage of the Affordable Care Act is illegal and unconstitutional.

* Grace Sparks reports that women are saying they’ll vote for Democrats for Congress this year in unprecedented numbers.

* And Nikki Usher explains how conservatives have successfully transferred the “working the refs” strategy they used for decades on mainstream media to pressure social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.