There’s another special election for a House seat in Ohio underway, and while one shouldn’t ascribe too much deep meaning to any one of these races, if you’re a Democrat you should be tickled by the closing argument being made in the race by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that essentially operates as an arm of Paul Ryan’s political organization.

It shows why Republicans so often tie themselves up in knots when it comes to talking about health care, and indeed the entire question of what government should do for its citizens.

This CLF ad, in support of Republican nominee Troy Balderson, has a somewhat contradictory message: That dastardly Democrat loves Nancy Pelosi, and will cut Medicare, unlike the Republican, who loves Medicare!

This seat should have been an easy win for Republicans, who have held it for the past 35 years (it was represented for a long time by Gov. John Kasich). Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district by 2-1, and Donald Trump won the district by 11 points. But a poll released Wednesday showed the race to be a dead heat. When things are that close, Republicans often stand up to proclaim their devotion to single-payer health care.

We’ve seen this many times before. Political scientists will tell you that many voters are ideological conservatives but operational liberals, which means they dislike government in the abstract, but like the particular things that government does. A less generous way to think of it is that many people are fools who will look their member of Congress in the eye and say, “Keep your government hands off my Medicare!”

Republicans are happy to exploit this tendency. One of my favorite examples came from Dan Coats, now the director of national intelligence, when he was running for Senate in 2010. In a remarkable ad, Coats said his Democratic opponent “voted with Nancy Pelosi to force seniors into Barack Obama’s government-run health-care program, reducing the protection Medicare provides.” My God, just imagine those poor seniors, forced into government-run health care! Fortunately, Coats was there to protect their Medicare. It was utterly nonsensical, but Coats won.

If you’re a Republican, arguing that you’ll protect Medicare may solve a short-term electoral problem, but it creates a long-term policy problem. It reinforces voters’ belief that Medicare is a valuable program that should be protected and expanded. That makes it harder to shrink and privatize it, which is what Republicans would really like to do.

There’s a reason that Ryan spent years releasing plans to privatize Medicare but never actually followed through: He and the rest of the GOP knew that doing so would be a political catastrophe. It’s also why the privatization plans were always designed to phase in over a period of years and presented with assurances that no one on the program now would see any change to their beloved Medicare. For some reason, “Don’t worry, seniors, you won’t be subjected to this miserable new plan, which by the way is awesome” turned out to be an unpersuasive argument. So Republicans have spent all this time flipping back and forth between arguing that Medicare desperately needs to be privatized and claiming that they’ll fight like hell to protect it from any cuts, which isn’t a great way to lay the foundation for an assault on the program.

And now Republicans are seeing the fruits of their labor, in the new Democratic enthusiasm for universal health coverage, or as it’s being commonly referred to, “Medicare for all.”

You can see the quandary Republicans are finding themselves in. On one hand, they want to argue that providing Medicare to all Americans is a Stalinist horror that will lead us to national ruin, which is what they genuinely believe. On the other hand, they’ve spent years telling voters how devoted they are to Medicare. So when a bunch of Democrats — some of whom even call themselves socialists — come along saying they want Medicare for all, Republicans are left sputtering in rage but unable to find a compelling argument against it.

They wind up like the reporter for the conservative Daily Caller who went to a rally featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and came back shaken to her core. “I saw something truly terrifying,” the reporter told her readers. “I saw how easy it would be, as a parent, to accept the idea that my children deserve healthcare and education … Above all, I saw how easy it would be to accept the notion that it was the government’s job to make sure that those things were provided.” Go figure.

Democrats have finally figured out that if the people who are on Medicare love it, and even Republicans say they love it, then maybe offering it to all Americans is not only good policy but good politics. That seems to be giving them the confidence to argue forthrightly for an expanded role for government in other areas as well. It doesn’t mean that getting any of those things accomplished will be easy. But unlike Republicans, at least they start the debate knowing that they haven’t spent years undermining their own position.