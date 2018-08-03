* Justin Jouvenal, Rachel Weiner, Matt Zapotosky, and Moriah Balingit report that Paul Manafort is the kind of creative businessman this country needs:

Paul Manafort likely saved between $400,000 and $500,000 in taxes after his top deputy concocted a $900,000 loan to include on his business’s 2015 tax return, one of Manafort’s accountants testified Friday. Cindy Laporta said the loan reduced Manafort’s income by $900,000, and at his tax rate, that would have resulted in a nearly half-million dollar savings. The testimony is important in that it shows the financial motivation that prosecutors say Manafort had to cook the books. Laporta has been perhaps the most notable witness of the trial’s fourth day, essentially admitting she went along with tax fraud by Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates. And through her testimony, prosecutors were able to show jurors documents that support their case.

Sure, but on the other hand, how can you not trust a man who spends $15,000 on a jacket made of ostrich leather?

* David Fahrenthold and Jonathan O’Connell report that President Trump is getting some much-needed help from his new friends:

The general manager of the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan had a rare bit of good news to report to investors this spring: After two years of decline, revenue from room rentals went up 13 percent in the first three months of 2018. What caused the uptick at President Trump’s flagship hotel in New York? One major factor: “a last-minute visit to New York by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia,” wrote general manager Prince A. Sanders in a May 15 letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. Neither Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman nor members of the royal family stayed at Trump’s hotel, Sanders said: He said the Trump hotel didn’t have suites big enough to accommodate them. But “due to our close industry relationships,” he wrote, “we were able to accommodate many of the accompanying travelers.” The previously unreported letter — describing a five-day stay in March that was enough to boost the hotel’s revenue for the entire quarter — shows how little is known about the business that the president’s company does with foreign officials.

What, it wasn’t enough to let Trump touch their orb?

* Heather Long reports that under President Trump’s leadership, the trade deficit is on track to reach its highest level in a decade. So. Much. Winning.

* David Drucker reports that Republicans are very worried that independents are going to pose a major problem to them in the midterms.

* Francis Wilkinson argues that while Democrats might not be able to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, they should use his confirmation to demonstrate the stakes to the American public, and suggests a way to do this.

* Chris Taylor of the New Democrat Network makes an interesting argument that Trump’s tariffs are illegal, and actually represent another example of Trump’s authoritarianism in action.

* Megan Garber has a well reported piece on the the destruction Alex Jones and his ilk are doing to undermine the possibility of shared agreement on facts in our national life.

* Tim Dickinson reports that in a legal filing, the NRA claims that it’s in deep financial trouble and may have to shut down.

* A Democracy Corps report argues that Trump’s base strategy is alienating many people within the Republican Party.

* Adele Stan argues that Trump’s attacks on the press make him the real enemy of the people.

* The proprietor of this blog talked to NPR’s “On The Media” about Trump’s war on the press and on the truth, about this piece on that topic.

* And Susan Glasser says the longer Trump is in office, the more he lies to the public.