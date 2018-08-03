

President Trump in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on June 28. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Unlike his predecessor, President Trump is a man who neither appreciates nuance nor believes that others do, either. To him, everything is either black or white, a total disaster or the best thing anyone has ever seen. So when he ran for president, he described the American economy as an unspeakable nightmare. Sure, the official statistics may have said that unemployment had fallen below 5 percent, but that was a hoax, a phony number, and unemployment was actually more like 42 percent, which would mean that in 2016 the American economy was doing worse than it was during the Great Depression of the 1930s. If you weren’t seeing bread lines all over America, it must have been because the fake-news media was keeping the truth from you.

Once he was inaugurated, of course, the official statistics became true again. And now, the economy wasn’t just good, it was magnificent. This is, and will continue to be, the Trump message, no matter what anyone says. The president calls it “the greatest economy in the HISTORY of America.” Or as noted economic expert Eric Trump said on Sean Hannity’s show last night, “I think this country, by every quantifiable measure, is doing better today than it’s ever done before.” Ever!

The truth is that in politics, when we talk about “the economy” what we’re usually talking about more than anything else is job growth. And job growth during the 18 months of the Trump presidency has been . . . perfectly fine. Not spectacular, not amazing, not more than anyone could have imagined, not the greatest in history, but fine. The economy has been steadily adding jobs since the Great Recession bottomed out in 2010, and the pace of that job creation since Trump took office has been pretty much the same as it was when Barack Obama was president. On Friday, we got the job numbers for July, and yet again, we see a month of solid, if unspectacular, job growth — 157,000 jobs added; somewhat less than expected, but not bad.

If you’re still wondering whether things have gotten demonstrably better in the last year and a half, here’s a graph that shows the number of Americans employed:

As you can see, there wasn’t some kind of dramatic change when Trump took office; job growth proceeded along the path it had been going on since 2010. Which, let’s be clear, is good. But it’s not the whole story.

And that’s where the problem comes in. The number of jobs being created is an important part of “the economy” as people experience it, but it’s not the whole thing. Wages, for instance, are essentially stagnant, rising only at about the same rate as inflation. Health-care costs keep going up, despite the president’s promise that he would offer “something terrific” on health care that would provide better coverage at lower cost. If almost anyone can find a job — but the only jobs in your area with your skills offer low wages and skimpy benefits — is this the greatest economy in history for you?

The Trump administration, like every recent Republican administration, has a particular theory about how the government can have a positive effect on the economy. The theory says that the government should give all the benefits it can to the wealthy and corporations, and those benefits will eventually trickle down to the common folk. When the theory fails, the answer is to continue building policy around it, but to an even greater extent.

So they passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut last year, and we all found — to the surprise of almost no one — that corporations took the hundreds of billions of dollars they had been given and poured their windfall, not into pay raises for their employees, but into stock buybacks, the benefits of which go almost entirely to wealthy shareholders. Seeing this, the administration decided that action must be taken, so they are now considering a $100 billion capital-gains tax cut to ease the crushing burden on the top 1 percent (or actually, the top 0.1 percent, who would reap 63 percent of the benefits of such a cut).

That points to another measure of “the economy,” one that Democrats have struggled to figure out how to address and Republicans have worked to exacerbate: inequality. For the last few decades, more and more of the country’s income and wealth has been concentrated at the top, and the irony is that displeasure over this fact greatly benefited Trump’s bid to become president. When he told working-class people that the system is rigged against them by “elites,” it made perfect sense to them. And when he said he could roll back the clock to a time when you could walk out of high school and into a stable, well-paying manufacturing job with good benefits, it was powerfully enticing.

The only problem is that everything Republicans do on the economy makes those jobs less likely to ever return. Those salaries and benefits didn’t fall from the sky; they were hard-won, by unions. It’s no accident that there’s a nearly perfect negative correlation between union representation and inequality: the fewer Americans who belong to unions, the more inequality there is. And this administration has waged a relentless war on collective bargaining. That’s not to mention things such as making it easier for for-profit colleges to scam students, or gutting workplace safety regulations.

What it all adds up to for many people is the sense that some things about the economy are good, but some other, more fundamental things — wages, security, the amount of power workers have relative to owners — are not what they should be. We know how the president will respond: he’ll just lie about what’s actually happening, while telling us that we’ve never had it so good. What we don’t yet know is how many people he’ll be able to convince it’s true.