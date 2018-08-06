* Carol Morello reports that we’re going back to the future with Iran:

The Trump administration on Monday moved to reimpose the first round of Iranian trade sanctions that had been suspended under the 2015 nuclear agreement, distancing itself from every other country that signed the agreement and putting the accord’s future in jeopardy. U.S. officials said the sanctions that have been waived for the past two and a half years will be snapped back officially on Tuesday morning at one minute past midnight. From that moment on, Iran will be prohibited from using U.S. dollars, the primary currency or international financial transactions and oil purchases. Trade in metals and sales of Iranian-made cars will be banned. Permits allowing the import of Iranian carpets and food, such as pistachios, will be revoked. So will licenses that have allowed Tehran to buy U.S. and European aircraft and parts — a restriction that comes just days after Iran completed the acquisition of five new commercial planes from Europe.

The question is whether walking away from the nuclear deal will turn out to be merely stupid or utterly catastrophic.

* Josh Gerstein and Darren Samuelsohn report on the challenge facing Paul Manafort:

Paul Manafort might be facing long odds, but President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman isn’t just rolling over in his Virginia trial on tax evasion and bank fraud. Many Washington attorneys have speculated that the longtime GOP operative is biding his time, pinning his hopes on Trump swooping in with a pardon that lets him off the hook if he’s convicted in Virginia or in a second trial in September on another set of charges from special counsel Robert Mueller. “Normally, you’d say this is pure kamikaze, but maybe Manafort feels there’s a possible escape hatch,” said Peter Zeidenberg, who worked on a previous special counsel probe. Still, Manafort’s legal team is mounting a case to exonerate him in Virginia — an uphill battle, experienced attorneys say, since jurors have already seen a mountain of emails, bank records and financial statements that prosecutors say implicate the ex-Trump campaign chief.

The theory put forward by Manafort’s defense is that his deputy Rick Gates, who took a plea deal to testify, was actually the mastermind behind every illegal thing that happened at their firm. I’m the victim here, I tell ya!

* A new Emerson College poll shows a dead heat in tomorrow’s Ohio special election.

* David Drucker offers an illuminating look at how one Indiana Republican Senate candidate is trying to embrace yet not embrace Trump.

* Amanda Marcotte explains why it’s important for the media to keep covering Trump rallies.

* David Wasserman breaks down the nine kinds of races that will decide control of the House in November.

* Franklin Foer goes deep on how Trump radicalized ICE and turned it loose on immigrants.

* John Stoehr points out that that sooner or later, Republicans are going to have to choose between Russia and America. What a dilemma!

* E.J. Dionne argues that Democrats can win the 2018 elections by campaigning against Trump’s corruption and sleaze.

* Steve Benen points out that Trump is now spending at least as much time attacking the media at his rallies as he spends on any other topic.

* Maggie Koerth-Baker wonders whether scientists might be able to save politics.

* Emily Badger examines how “welfare” determines people’s feelings about government, even if they define it as “programs other people use.”

* And over at the American Prospect, I argued that if you think Trump’s racism is bad now, just wait until 2020.