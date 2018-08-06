

President Trump at a campaign-style rally in Lewis Center, Ohio, on Aug. 4. (John Minchillo/AP)

President Trump loves to boast about the economic growth on his watch, which he regularly cites as evidence that he’s making good on his campaign promises. One of those promises, of course, was to return prosperity to what he called the “forgotten men and women,” the victims of self-enriching economic elites who subjected them, via either stupid or corrupt trade and immigration policies, to debilitating labor competition at the hands of slave-wage labor in China and migrant invaders “pouring” across the southern border.

But the Associated Press looked at the last year’s worth of employment data and made an interesting discovery. Most of its benefits are accruing to counties carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016, not counties carried by Trump:

On average for the year-ended this May, 58.5 percent of the job gains were in counties that backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to an Associated Press analysis of monthly government jobs data by county. Despite an otherwise robust national economy, the analysis shows that a striking number of Trump counties are losing jobs. The AP found that 35.4 percent of Trump counties have shed jobs in the past year, compared with just 19.2 percent of Clinton counties. The jobs data shows an economy that is as fractured as the political landscape ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. As more money pools in such corporate hubs as Houston, San Francisco or Seattle, prosperity spills over less and less to smaller towns and cities in America’s interior. That would seem to undercut what Trump sees as a central accomplishment of his administration — job creation for middle class and blue-collar workers in towns far removed from bustling urban centers.

In a sense, this represents more confirmation of a trend that the Brookings Institution has already documented. According to Brookings data, from 2010 to 2017 the largest employment growth was experienced in the biggest metro areas — those of 1 million or more, which Clinton carried overwhelmingly. Smaller metro areas experienced the next largest amount in employment growth, while small towns and rural areas — areas that Trump carried — experienced far slower employment growth.

Indeed, as the Associated Press put it about its latest data:

Job growth in Trump’s economy is still concentrated in the same general places as it was toward the end of Barack Obama’s presidency — when roughly 58.7 percent of the average annual job gains were in Democratic counties.

Mark Muro, a senior fellow at Brookings who has crunched a great deal of county-level employment data by industry, tells me this new Associated Press analysis represents the latest confirmation of that broader trend.

“These data add to the record that confirms that when we get more growth, it flows to places that are already getting growth,” Muro said. “The nature of the growth we now get — digital, technology-based, services-oriented — tilts inherently to big, globally connected, pluralistic places.”

By contrast, Muro noted, “the red counties are much less dense, much more oriented towards things like agriculture, manufacturing, and energy. And they are inherently growing much slower. The more growth we pour through the economy, you’re still going to have this same divide.”

The thing about this is that Trump probably owes his success in 2016 in part to his ability to speak to this divide. The story he told (putting aside, for now, the racist and xenophobic appeals) is that the country’s rural areas and smaller towns and cities — and the places in the industrial heartland that have been hollowed out by globalization, leaving behind empty factories that stand like “tombstones” — were being stranded by the cosmopolitan elite strongholds that are vacuuming up the “rigged” gains of economic and demographic change. Trump would end the “carnage” experienced by the victims of this arrangement, by taking hold of the technological and demographic forces that, they feel, are beyond their control.

This was the promise of “America First” economic nationalism, and at its core was also a promise to go after GOP-aligned economic elites — and their political patrons in the GOP — who had similarly betrayed millions of rank and file Republican working class whites. But Trump mostly abandoned that project, teaming up with Paul Ryan Republicans to enact deeply regressive tax cuts that shower most of their benefits on the very financial elites he vowed to take on, while doing everything possible to gut the safety net, including for many in Trump country.

Despite this embrace of conventional GOP economic orthodoxy on most fronts, Trump has stuck with his cruel immigration crackdown and his boneheaded and reckless trade war, which is similarly conceived from xenophobic impulses. He plainly hopes to present these things — along with the improving economy he inherited and the low unemployment rate — as evidence that he has delivered on the promise of economic nationalism he made to his voters.

But the continued uneven regional distribution of the job growth under Trump suggests, as Muro put it to me, that “more growth will just mean more of the same uneven, big-city tilting employment patterns we’ve been seeing for years.” If that continues, it may mean that Trump’s combination of embracing GOP plutocracy and sticking only with the residual xenophobic aspects of Trumpian populist nationalism may not end up delivering huge economic gains to Trump country, after all.