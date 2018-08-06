If Democrats do as well as many believe they will in November’s elections, one thing is becoming clear: They won’t waste the opportunity that whatever power they can manage to seize will afford them. But as they prepare for that day, they aren’t just coming up with policy plans (which Democrats always do). They’re also making a very conscious effort to shift the entire American political debate to the left.

The Post’s David Weigel reports on how Democrats are advocating even for things they know they might not be able to do, using the example of candidates for governor such as Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan who are going all out to advocate single-payer health care:

El-Sayed, who campaigned this weekend with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) before Tuesday’s primary, is one of at least a dozen Democrats running for governor this year on a pledge to do what no state has ever done: give basic health insurance to everyone, no matter the cost. The single-payer Democrats are on the ballot in red and blue states and from California, where Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is the heavy favorite to win in November, to Massachusetts, where Democrat Jay Gonzalez believes the issue will give him an opening against a popular Republican governor. “We’re at a moment when Democrats need to stand for something,” Gonzalez said in an interview. “If we do this right, the total amount of money we spend on health care in Massachusetts should go down. We’re going to get from here to there in a very thoughtful way.”

Health policy wonks will tell you that enacting a true single-payer system in a single state poses some enormous obstacles, because states are embedded in a national health-care market. That makes it difficult for a state system to take advantage of the benefits a national single-payer system can provide, such as forcing down prices. It’s why, for instance, Vermont attempted to construct a single-payer system, and then gave up a few years later.

But what distinguishes this moment from the past few decades is that policy caution has become unacceptable to Democratic voters, and Democratic politicians are responding. Past Democratic candidates would say, “Of course we’d all like X, but the policy and political challenges make it impossible, so Y is the best we can achieve.” Democratic candidates in 2018 (and 2020) are saying, “We should do X, and don’t tell me it’s impossible.”

It’s partly a realization born of a polarized environment. If mobilizing your own supporters is more important than persuading a shrinking number of fence-sitters, you have to get those supporters excited, and you don’t do that by compromising before you’ve even been elected. But it’s also a conscious strategic decision to attempt to widen the boundaries of the possible.

By now you may have heard of the Overton Window, which was articulated by a think-tank scholar named Joseph Overton in the 1990s as a way of explaining to potential donors why they should fund the advocacy of ideas that didn’t seem to have a lot of popular support. The idea predated Overton by some time, but for whatever reason, his metaphor stuck. The theory is that at any particular moment, certain ideas are considered worthy of debate and others are considered too radical to even talk about, but if you can shift the window of debate, you may be able to make a radical idea sound mainstream and eventually turn it into policy.

It’s important to understand that the Overton Window isn’t some kind of magic key anyone can use to transform politics; plenty of activists try to shift the debate and fail. But there are times when we see the process in action. Right now, Democrats have taken an idea — single-payer health insurance — that used to be considered unworthy of consideration and forced it into the center of the national debate. It started among activists on the left and has now won at least tentative support from mainstream political figures, including most of the people who will be running for president in 2020. Liberal think tanks are coming up with plans, conservatives are writing articles about why it’s a terrible idea, and every Democrat has to have a position on it, even if some don’t agree with it.

That doesn’t guarantee that we’ll all be living under some kind of universal system in a few years. But it makes it possible, which is more than we could have said even a couple of years ago.

As for the gubernatorial candidates saying they support a single-payer plan in their states, they’ll have a hard time getting it done. But certain promises are more negotiable than others. When a candidate presents a tax plan, for instance, we know that enacting it will involve a lot of negotiation and compromise with the legislature, so if it winds up passing in a slightly different form, we don’t say she betrayed our trust. These Democrats saying they want single-payer don’t seem to be making any grandiose claims about what will be possible in the short term. For instance, Newsom, who will almost certainly be California’s next governor, says he’s committed to single-payer, but also says that it would take years to accomplish. If nothing else, they’re articulating a long-term goal that shows voters the direction they want to move.

There are other issues on which Democrats are taking more emphatic positions, like abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or a government job guarantee, with the explicit intention of changing the nature of our political debate. It reflects a realization that conservatives have had the right strategy all along. For decades, the right has been willing to be patient, investing time, money and effort into goals they knew could take years or even decades to accomplish. When they wanted to do something — like outlawing abortion or giving a $1.5 trillion tax cut to corporations and the wealthy — they didn’t take it off the table because it wasn’t popular, they just kept advocating for it, knowing that they’ll do it whenever they get the chance.

Democrats are now doing something similar, not negotiating with themselves before they even get into office but articulating big, ambitious goals and leaving the negotiations for later. And if it’s happening among governors — who have to deal with many more practical concerns than a backbench member of Congress does — you know the party has changed its approach.