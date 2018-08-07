* Felicia Sonmez reports that somehow the threat of North Korean nuclear weapons has not disappeared:

National security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday that North Korea has not made progress toward denuclearization in a dismal acknowledgment that comes nearly two months after President Trump held a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. “The United States has lived up to the Singapore declaration. It’s just North Korea that has not taken the steps we feel are necessary to denuclearize,” Bolton said in an interview on Fox News Channel on Tuesday morning. He added the United States will continue to apply pressure until Pyongyang produces results. “The idea that we’re going to relax the sanctions just on North Korea’s say-so, I think, is something that just isn’t under consideration,” Bolton said. “We’re going to continue to apply maximum pressure to North Korea until they denuclearize, just as we are to Iran.” Unlike North Korea, Iran does not possess nuclear weapons, according to U.S. intelligence agencies and international monitors. Under a 2015 nuclear accord, Iran agreed to curtail elements of its nuclear energy program that raised proliferation concerns and pledged never to “seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons.” Trump withdrew the United States from that agreement in May.

That can’t be possible, because President Trump assured me that he and Kim Jong Un got along very well, and doesn’t that solve every problem?

* Rebecca Davis O’Brien and Nicole Hong report that Michael Cohen could have some tax issues:

The legal pressures facing Michael Cohen are growing in a wide-ranging investigation of his personal business affairs and his work on behalf of his former client, President Trump. In previously unreported developments, federal prosecutors in New York are examining whether Mr. Cohen committed tax fraud, people familiar with the investigation said. Federal authorities are assessing whether Mr. Cohen’s income from his taxi-medallion business was underreported in federal tax returns, one of the people said. That income included hundreds of thousands of dollars received in cash and other payments over the last five years, the person said.

I simply cannot believe that a fine upstanding man like Michael Cohen would ever had done anything that was not 100 percent in compliance with the law.

* Ella Nilsen explains why Elizabeth Warren is the left’s early favorite for 2020.

* David Wasserman explains how the Republicans have already lost no matter how today’s special election in Ohio turns out.

* Dana Milbank has the story of a combat veteran who was a big Trump supporter — until the Trump administration deported his wife.

* Tierney Sneed tells us about the banker who loaned Paul Manafort $16 million, and whom Manafort then pushed for a high-ranking job in the Trump administration.

* Reid Wilson reports that Republicans fear they could lose hundreds of seats in state legislatures in November as the blue wave sweeps over them.

* Simon Rosenberg lays out the details on an important point: Despite Trump maxing xenophobia the heart of his brand, there actually is no immigration crisis right now.

* Sam Stein reports on a new poll showing that 43 percent of Republicans think the president ought to have the power to shut down media outlets he doesn’t like.

* Avery Wilks reports on the South Carolina TV manufacturer that is closing down because of the Trump administration’s tariffs.

* John Harwood has some data demonstrating that Trump’s troubles with non-whites and college-educated whites could be fatal to Republican hopes in dozens of the most critical districts deciding control of the House.

* And Cheri Mossburg reports that the city of West Hollywood wants Donald Trump’s star removed from the Walk of Fame.