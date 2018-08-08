* Renae Merle and Mike DeBonis report that one of President Trump’s biggest supporters in Congress is in deep trouble:

Federal prosecutors charged Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), one of President Trump’s earliest congressional supporters, with insider trading on Wednesday, alleging the congressman schemed with his son to avoid significant losses in a biotechnology investment. Collins’s son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’s fiancee, were also charged. The indictment, secured by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is related to Collins’s relationship with Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company that was developing a treatment for multiple sclerosis. Collins was the company’s largest shareholder and on its board of directors, giving him access to confidential corporate information. The congressman illegally shared with his son bad news about a drug trial the company had been anticipating before it was announced publicly, according to prosecutors. Cameron Collins traded on the information and passed the news along to Zarsky. The trades allowed Cameron Collins and Zarsky to avoid $768,000 in losses, according to the indictment.

So weird to see a Republican accused of corruption.

* Isaac Arnsdorf has a blockbuster story about how some of the president’s Mar-a-Lago cronies are setting policy at the Department of Veterans Affairs:

Last February, shortly after Peter O’Rourke became chief of staff for the Department of Veterans Affairs, he received an email from Bruce Moskowitz with his input on a new mental health initiative for the VA. “Received,” O’Rourke replied. “I will begin a project plan and develop a timeline for action.” O’Rourke treated the email as an order, but Moskowitz is not his boss. In fact, he is not even a government official. Moskowitz is a Palm Beach doctor who helps wealthy people obtain high-service “concierge” medical care. More to the point, he is one-third of an informal council that is exerting sweeping influence on the VA from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The troika is led by Ike Perlmutter, the reclusive chairman of Marvel Entertainment, who is a longtime acquaintance of President Trump’s. The third member is a lawyer named Marc Sherman. None of them has ever served in the U.S. military or government. Yet from a thousand miles away, they have leaned on VA officials and steered policies affecting millions of Americans. They have remained hidden except to a few VA insiders, who have come to call them “the Mar-a-Lago Crowd.”

So, congressional Republicans: Are you going to investigate this? How on earth is this anything less than a monumental scandal?

* Ron Brownstein explains what the Ohio election results tell us about not just 2018 but 2020 as well.

* Sean Trende explains how the Ohio results show that things aren’t looking good for Republicans’ chances of holding on to the House.

* Lachlan Markay, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Maxwell Tani report that Omarosa secretly recorded conversations with Donald Trump and played them for other people.

* Nick Miroff reports that the Trump administration’s policy of separating families at the border doesn’t seem to have reduced the number of people seeking to come to the U.S.

* Michael Bender and Sadie Gurman report that President Trump says he and Rod Rosenstein have a “fantastic” relationship. Which … um … okay?

* Felicia Sonmez profiles Rashida Tlaib, who just won a primary for a House seat in Detroit and will become the first Muslim woman, and the first Palestinian-American, to serve in Congress.

* Suzanne Nossel explains what the Trump administration doesn’t understand about free speech on campus.

* Andrew Levison offers a comprehensive and nuanced guide to the problem Democrats have appealing to white working class voters.

* Vann Newkirk says newly revealed documents show the administration’s vote fraud commission was even worse than we knew.

* And Kalena Thomhave interviews political scientist Suzanne Mettler about why Americans think only moochers use government programs when nearly everyone does sooner or later.