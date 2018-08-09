* David Nakamura reports on an inspiring story of a couple achieving their American dream:

First lady Melania Trump’s parents became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony in New York on Thursday, completing a years-long immigration process even as President Trump has called for new laws to bar Americans from sponsoring parents and other relatives. Michael Wildes, an attorney for Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who had been living in the country as legal permanent residents after leaving their native Slovenia, confirmed that his clients took the oath of citizenship.

It’s true, chain migration really is threatening all of our safety. Unless you’re related to the right people, in which case, no problemo.

* Christian Davenport and Dan Lamothe report that we’re going full steam ahead on the president’s latest idea:

Vice President Pence laid out an ambitious plan Thursday that would create a military command dedicated to space this year and eventually establish a “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the U.S. military. In a speech at the Pentagon, Pence warned of the advancements that potential adversaries were making and issued what amounted to a call to arms to preserve the military’s dominance in space. “Just as we’ve done in ages past, the United States will meet the emerging threats on this new battlefield,” he said. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.” The creation of a new branch of the military — the first since the Air Force was created in the wake of World War II in 1947 — could require a significant reorganization of the Pentagon. Some officials within the military and national security communities fiercely oppose the idea. The Air Force in particular might lose key responsibilities. The proposal would also need congressional approval.

I predict that as soon as Trump finds out that the Space Force won’t actually involve dudes in cool space jets shooting lasers, he’ll completely lose interest.

* Michael Miller examines accusations that children separated from their parents at the border have been drugged to keep them quiet.

* Steve Peoples and Bill Barrow report that Republican candidates everywhere are building their campaigns on fear and anxiety, and not, say, how great tax cuts for corporations have made everyone’s life.

* Sean Illing looks back at the Lippmann-Dewey debate to argue that we’ve had times before when we questioned whether this whole democracy thing was going to work.

* Mehdi Hasan argues that Trump’s war on the media is going to end with journalists getting killed.

* Emily Atkin warns that before long Trump’s EPA could begin claiming that air pollution isn’t actually a thing.

* Jim Newell reports that new research from Tom Steyer’s political organization shows that the best way to activate millennial voters is to remind them of the power they have.

* Ed Kilgore says that Laura Ingraham is only the latest in a long line of conservative super-patriots who can’t stand what America actually is.

* Fiona Redmond reports that when it comes to how he treats his workers, Elon Musk is looking more and more like the robber barons of old.

* Eric Levitz describes the radical labor policy that’s so absurdly popular every Democrat should run on it.

* And finally, Kayla Epstein reports on the 14-year-old running for governor of Vermont, because why the hell not.