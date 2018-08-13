* Eliana Johnson and Annie Karni report that Omarosa isn’t nearly done:

She says she’s got Javanka on tape, too. Jilted ex-“Apprentice” star and former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has told friends and associates that she has tapes of private phone calls from first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to two sources with whom she has discussed the recording. She claims her stash of recordings — which she is dribbling out to keep the publicity machine going around the release of her new book “Unhinged” — includes a condolence call she received from the couple the day after she was fired by chief of staff John Kelly last December. Both Trump and Kushner can be heard wishing Manigault Newman the best and telling her they had no idea her head was on the chopping block, according to the people with whom she has discussed the call.

That isn’t scandalous in itself, but you can bet that lots of White House staff are wondering just what they might have said around her and how much trouble they might be in.

* Felicia Sonmez and Erin Cox report that more deep-pocketed funders are getting into the election act:

A new political group focused on boosting the economic fortunes of black Americans announced itself on Monday by endorsing four Democrats in closely watched races, including Maryland gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous. The Black Economic Alliance, which was formed by African American business leaders, promised to invest what was necessary to help Jealous, a former NAACP president, beat popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The group also endorsed two other Democratic candidates for governor — Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Richard Cordray in Ohio — as well as Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who is seeking another term and running well ahead of his Republican opponent, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Corey A. Stewart. All four Democrats have high profiles nationally and are in heated races in states where the black population is near or above the U.S. national average.

They’ve already raised $3.5 million, no doubt with more to come.

* Carla Marinucci reports that Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer says he’ll be spending $10 million to get out the vote in November.

* Katelyn Polantz reports that a judge appointed by Donald Trump just upheld Robert Mueller’s authority to conduct his investigation.

* James Downie looks at how the far right is flopping while the left is flourishing.

* Timothy O’Brien notes that a year since “very fine people,” Trump hasn’t changed a bit on race, and explains how this is perfectly in sync with his long history of public racism.

* David Dayen reports that Trump has made the job of state attorney general a new hot gig among Democrats.

* Ryan Cooper explains why Medicare For All really is cheaper than the system we have now.

* E.J. Dionne points out that there are actually some important discussions about our political future unfolding right now, under the din of stupidity overwhelming us every day.

* Jenna Portnoy reports that the son of retiring conservative Republican Bob Goodlatte, a major player in the House, is asking people to contribute to the Democrat running to fill his seat.

* At the American Prospect, I wrote that the president is a con artist hiring other con artists and changing policy to make things easier for con artists.

* And Jennie Neufeld reports on the 11-year-old boy who was able to hack into a replica of Florida’s election web site and change the results. In 10 minutes.