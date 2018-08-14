* John Wagner reports that the White House is striking back against its enemy:

President Trump’s campaign has filed an arbitration action against Omarosa Manigault Newman, alleging that the former White House aide, who just published a tell-all book, has broken a 2016 confidentiality agreement, a campaign official said Tuesday. The action, which the campaign said was filed in New York, comes amid a publicity tour by Manigault Newman to promote her book, “Unhinged,” which portrays Trump as bigoted and racist and questions his mental capacity. During a television appearance Tuesday afternoon, Manigault Newman said she didn’t believe she had violated the agreement.

The NDAs we’ve seen from the Trump Organization and Trump campaign usually included a clause forbidding the person who signed it from criticizing Donald Trump for the rest of their lives, so they may have a case against her. Of course, the appropriateness of making everyone sign those NDAs is another matter.

* John Wagner and Felicia Sonmez report that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being awfully careful:

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that she couldn’t guarantee that the American people will never hear President Trump uttering the n-word on an audio recording, as a former senior White House adviser continued a publicity tour to promote her new book depicting the president as a racist. The briefing by Sanders came after Trump referred to the former adviser, Omarosa Manigault Newman, as “that dog” in a morning tweet. “I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you that the president addressed this question directly,” Sanders said. “I can tell you that I’ve never heard it.”

I could be wrong, but that sounds to me like someone who, like pretty much everyone else, is thinking, “I don’t know if it’s true, but it sure wouldn’t surprise me.”

* Barbara Starr reports that Dana White, the chief spokesperson at the Pentagon, is under investigation for retaliating against staff members after using them to conduct personal errands. So shocking that we’d hear a story like that coming out of this administration.

* Nancy Cook and Andrew Restuccia report that the White House nondisclosure agreement many staffers signed specifically barred them from writing about the administration in books unless they got permission from Trump.

* Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire report that an awful lot of ex-Trump aides have gotten lucrative “jobs” just like the one Omarosa said she was offered to stay quiet.

* A new Quinnipiac poll finds that 51 percent of Republicans say the media are “the enemy of the people.”

* A new Monmouth University poll shows a dead heat in New Jersey’s 3rd district, which is now represented by a Republican that was previously thought to be safer.

* Paul Brandus makes a smart point: Omarosa learned everything she needed to know about how to take revenge on the Trump and his White House from Trump and his White House.

* Noah Berlatsky argues that demographic change doesn’t produce racism, racists do.

* P.R. Lockhart looks at President Trump calling Omarosa a “dog” in light of the other attacks he makes on various people, especially black women.

* John Stoehr says that it isn’t enough to register people to vote; you have to work to make voting a habit so they’ll keep doing it.

* And Stephen Miller’s uncle says “dozens” of his family members urged him to speak out against his nephew.