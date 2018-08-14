President Trump’s ongoing battle with Omarosa is drawing attention to his tendency to drag everything he touches into the gutter and to his pattern of insulting African American women, among other less-than-savory aspects of his public persona.

But this whole mess should also serve as a reminder of something else: Trump’s disdain for transparency in government, and more broadly, his tendency to place his own interests before those of the public.

The Post reports that this fight “has highlighted his aggressive and unconventional use of nondisclosure agreements to prevent current and former government employees from revealing secrets or disparaging him or his family.”

As we’ve already learned, Omarosa Manigault Newman’s claim that the Trump campaign offered her $15,000 per month to sign a non-disclosure agreement led Trump to claim on Twitter that she already has such an agreement, seemingly confirming his use of them as president.

We don’t know much about these agreements. But The Post’s Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker ferreted out these details:

A number of White House aides were urged to sign NDAs in early 2017 by White House Counsel Donald McGahn, according to current and former aides, who requested anonymity to discuss internal West Wing deliberations. Trump was obsessed with leaks to the news media and repeatedly demanded that McGahn draft the agreement, the aides said. Initially, McGahn told Trump he would not draft or give aides the NDAs because they were not enforceable, White House officials said. But in the end, McGahn created a document that said aides would not divulge any confidential or nonpublic information to any person outside the building at any time, according to three people who signed it.

Today I spoke to Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who pointed out that Trump’s impulse to try to put these agreements in place is problematic from a transparency and good government perspective.

There are several reasons for this. First, we want the rules that shape the conduct of White House employees to be known to the public, as is the case, for example, with standards created by the Office of Government Ethics. This isn’t to say that there aren’t good reasons for employees to be constrained from divulging information in some cases. But in this case, Trump appeared obsessed with protecting himself politically, and if Trump did put in place additional constraints, we needed to know what they were, and what his rationale for that was.

“Transparency in government is premised on understanding why decisions are made and what the process is,” Bookbinder told me. “If you start adding additional non-public restrictions, it takes you further in the direction of a government that is not accountable, and is being operated on principles that people don’t know about.”

Second, if there were hidden constraints on what employees can say to the news media — again, even if in some cases it’s legit for them to keep certain things from the public — that could have ended up producing other negative effects from a good government perspective, because it might have prevented leaks that actually would have been in the public interest.

“If influence is being applied from outside interests, that ought to be something that the public knows about and that employees can talk about,” Bookbinder said, adding that other matters that might remain hidden are cases in which “decisions aren’t made in a responsible way.”

It’s true that the White House counsel appears to have signaled to employees that these arrangements, whatever they looked like, were not binding. It’s also true that there has been plenty of leaks that have revealed a lot about questionable decision-making and far worse. But still, this could have had some kind of constraining effect. And we didn’t even know about it. As Bookbinder put it: “Incentivizing people with payments to get them not to say anything negative, or threatening them with lawsuits, is restricting the ability of people to talk about how decisions are made, in a way the public has no way of knowing is happening.”

With this administration, of course, we have already seen a level of self-dealing and secrecy designed to cover it up that has shattered all manner of precedent. In this sense, Trump has already been “running the government essentially as a private company,” Bookbinder noted. Indeed, it’s worse: In doing this, Trump has been placing his own personal interests before the public interest.

These non-disclosure agreements could represent more of the same: Trump tried to constrain White House employees in a manner that helped him politically, with little regard for the interests of the rest of us.