* Seung Min Kim reports that Brett Kavanaugh’s papers are being released in a rather unusual way:

Brett M. Kavanaugh writes in an email that he’s a fan of the Spanish tapas hot spot Jaleo. He was pressed on whether official memos should be single- or double-spaced. And in June 2001, he wrongly predicted then-Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist would retire. The tens of thousands of pages that have emerged from the Supreme Court nominee’s tenure in the George W. Bush White House reveal little about his judicial philosophy and qualifications, much less any damning detail that could sink his bid to replace retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Yet those papers are being disclosed to the public in an unusual fashion: A lawyer working for Bush and his legal team are scouring the reams of documents, determining what can be released and sending them to the Senate. The National Archives is doing its own nonpartisan review, but that won’t be finished for weeks — long after Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed and has taken his seat on the nation’s most powerful court.

Nothing to see here, move along.

* Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein, and Darren Samuelsohn report on closing arguments in the Manafort trial:

Prosecutors urged jurors in the trial of Paul Manafort to focus on financial records and Manafort’s “lies” — and to set aside personal feelings about a tainted star witness — as they offered their closing argument on Wednesday. Pushing back, lawyers for the former Trump campaign chairman argued that the case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller is a mishmash of “selective” evidence that doesn’t amount to any crime at all. Those competing positions, made in Alexandria, Virginia, federal court during a daylong session, will soon give way to jury deliberations in the first case brought by Mueller’s Russia investigative squad to reach trial.

The defense should have just shouted “Witch hunt! Fake news!” Because I hear that’s very persuasive.

* David Drucker reports on how the GOP Senate candidate in Indiana is trying to stick close to Trump without being too Trumpy.

* Kevin Robillard reports on a Democratic poll showing that sticking too close to Trump is dangerous for Republican House candidates.

* Grace Sparks reports that a new CNN poll shows Democrats with an 11-point lead in the generic ballot.

* A new Quinnipiac poll puts the Democratic generic ballot lead at 9 points, and finds that 52 percent of Americans say Trump makes them think worse of the Republican Party while only 16 percent say he makes them think better of the GOP.

* Jamil Smith explains why Trump’s racism isn’t about whether he used a single word.

* Adam Serwer examines how our emphasis on that word has sometimes allowed racism to fester.

* Elizabeth Dwoskin reports that Twitter has finally stepped up and suspended Alex Jones.

* Melinda Henneberger examines the problem Kansas gubernatorial nominee Kris Kobach is causing for the GOP.

* Avery Anapol reports on the Illinois manufacturer of storage safes that is moving its factories to Mexico because of Trump’s tariffs.

* And Andy Kroll reports that someone hacked the opponent of the man known as “Putin’s favorite congressman.” I wonder who?